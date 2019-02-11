Digital Trends
Latest ‘Battlefield V’ update brings better performance to Nvidia RTX PCs

Chuong Nguyen
By
Ray tracing high — Screenshot 5
Ray tracing high

If you’re an owner of Nvidia’s latest RTX-series graphics card on your desktop or laptop, you’ll be happy to know that the planned February 12 update for Battlefield V will bring Nvidia’s DLSS support and ray-tracing optimizations to PC gamers. The effect of this update should result in better overall game performance, especially if you have ray-tracing enabled when playing Battlefield V at higher resolutions, like QHD or 4K UHD.

Nvidia showed off what DLSS, or deep learning super-sampling, can do earlier this year at CES 2019. Thanks to the use of machine learning, this alternate method of game rendering delivers detailed visuals without causing a performance hit. Nvidia claimed during its CES keynote that artificial intelligence on the tensor core is used to study a large sample of input frames, which are then processed by an algorithm to render scenes quickly without any noticeable degradation in image quality. Compared to traditional anti-aliasing, or TAA, techniques, NVIDIA CEO Jenson Huang stated that DLSS rendering will add more details to scenes.

“This update includes further optimizations to DXR ray tracing performance and introduces NVIDIA DLSS to Battlefield V, which uses deep learning to improve game performance while maintaining visual quality,” DICE, the studio behind Battlefield V, announced, according to a report on Wccftech. After the update, this should mean that enthusiast gamers will no longer have to choose between high framerates at high resolutions and enabling real-time ray tracing at a lower resolution to maintain consistent game performance.

The update will also add a multiplayer co-op mode called Combined Arms. “The update adds four-player co-op to Battlefield V with Combined Arms,” DICE said in the game’s update notes. “This experience lets you bring friends to challenge A.I. enemies and improve your skills before jumping into multiplayer. You can play solo or in a squad with up to three friends and tackle eight PvE (Player versus Environment) missions set behind enemy lines, with four different objectives across four maps.”

The rather large patch also addresses a number of bugs in the games, including issues with maps, weapons, the display of player’s health, and consistency between Time to Kill (TKK) and Time to Death (TTD) regardless of network performance.

