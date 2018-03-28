Best Buy’s one-day Apple flash sale includes up to $400 off the MacBook Pro

Share

If you have been hunting around for bargains on Apple hardware, then you’re likely well aware that serious discounts can be hard to find. That is true whether you’re in the market for a MacBook, an iMac, or an iPad. Right now, Best Buy is bucking that trend with a flash sale that ends today at 9:59 p.m. PT and includes a number of popular Apple hardware products.

There are a host of Apple products to choose from, and the discounts are incredibly deep on a few of them. Before you start shopping, make sure to check which MacBooks are the best.

MacBook Air – $300 off

Apple’s entry-level laptop normally starts at $1,000 but it’s now $300 off. That nets you a 128GB MacBook Air for $700, a 256GB version for $900, and the 512GB model for $1,250.

MacBook Pro 13-inch (non-Touch Bar) — $300-350 off

Next up is lowest-priced MacBook Pro, the 13-inch version without touch bar. This is the latest MacBook Pro, released in 2017 with 7th-gen Intel processors, which just happens to be the MacBook Pro we recommend given its lower price and larger battery capacity.

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar — $300-400 off

If you’re looking for Apple’s premier notebook, the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, then you’re in luck there as well. It’s extremely rare to see a high-end MacBook with this large of a discount. Here are the configurations and color variants available:

Apple iPad (fifth generation) — $80 off

Apple’s iPad has become a productivity workhorse for many people who just don’t need the power of a MacOS notebook, and Best Buy has you covered with the entry-level iPad models.

Apple iMac 21.5-inch — $225 off

Finally, if you’re looking for a desktop MacOS machine and don’t want to spend a ton of money, then you can save a cool $225 off a Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive configuration for $1,275.

There are likely a few reasons for these particular Apple products to be getting the unusual discount treatment. First, Apple just announced a new low-priced iPad aimed at education. Next, rumors abound of a new budget MacBook Air aimed at making Apple hardware more competitive against the plethora of low-priced Windows notebook. And finally, new MacBook Pros are likely right around the corner, relatively speaking.

Keep these future developments in mind before pulling out your credit card. If you’re okay with the current generation of MacBooks, iPads, and the entry-level iMac, then this Best Buy flash sale is something you’ll definitely want to check out.