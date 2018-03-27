Here’s how — and where — to get Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad for yourself

Share

Apple wants to play a bigger role in the education sector, and has unveiled an all-new 9.7-inch iPad that not only improves on the specs of last year’s 9.7-inch iPad, but also on the price, specifically when it come to schools.

The new iPad offers a number of awesome features, including a beautiful 9.7-inch Retina display, an A10 Fusion processor, a battery that should last for 10 hours, and, for the first time in a non-Pro model, Apple Pencil support. The device is available in three different colors — silver, gold, and space gray.

Whether you want the iPad straight from Apple, or you prefer to get it from your preferred carrier, here’s how to get your hands on the new 9.7-inch iPad .

Apple

Perhaps the best way to get the new iPad for yourself is straight from Apple. Apart from the actual iPad, you’ll also be able to get the Apple Pencil for $100, if you’re a consumer, or $80 if you’re a school. Last but not least, if you want a smart keyboard cover with you’re iPad, you can get it for $40. Here’s a rundown of the iPad pricing you’ll get from Apple.

32GB iPad: $330

$330 128GB iPad: $430

$430 32GB iPad with cellular: $460

$460 128GB iPad with cellular: $560

Verizon

Apple isn’t the only company offering the new 2018 9.7-inch iPad. If you prefer to get it through Verizon, you’ll also be able to get your hands on the cellular version of the new iPad, which is perfect for those that want to bundle it into their data plan. Here’s the pricing of the cellular iPad through Verizon.

32GB iPad with cellular: $460

$460 128GB iPad with cellular: $560

The device will be available online and through Verizon retail stores starting March 30.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile has announced that it too will be selling the new iPad, though it hasn’t really given any details as to pricing or the models that it will have on offer. It did, however, mention that the device would be available in stores or online starting on March 30, like other carriers.

We’ll update this article when we hear more about pricing and availability for the 2018 9.7-inch iPad.