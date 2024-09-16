 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

When will my iPad get iPadOS 18? Here’s everything we know

By
home Screen of an iPad Pro that boots iPadOS 18.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends
Promotional logo for WWDC 2023.
This story is part of our complete Apple WWDC coverage

At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, Apple revealed significant software updates for its flagship products: the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro, Apple TV, and Mac. Among these updates is iPadOS 18 for Apple’s tablet lineup.

After several developer and public beta updates, iPadOS 18 is now accessible to all users.

Recommended Videos

When will iPadOS 18 be released?

On Monday, September 16, Apple officially released iPadOS 18 to the general public. As with previous iPadOS releases, it is compatible with most iPads, but not all. The new minimum requirement for this release is that your iPad must have an A12 Bionic chip or later installed. Unfortunately, if you have an iPad with an A11 Bionic chip or older, it’s incompatible with this update.

To be able to get the updates, you’ll need one of the following models:

  • iPad Pro (M4)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)
  • iPad Air (M2)
  • iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
  • iPad (7th generation and later)
  • iPad mini (5th generation and later)

This is a comprehensive list, much like last year’s list of devices that supported iPadOS 17. However, there are two critical points to consider.

First, not all features of iPadOS 18 will be available on every tablet mentioned in the list. For instance, Apple Intelligence, which is set to be introduced in iPadOS 18.1 and later versions, will only be compatible with the iPad Pro (M4), iPad Air (M2), and iPad Air (M1).

If you have an older iPad and wish to use Apple Intelligence, you might want to consider upgrading to a compatible model.

What does iPadOS 18 offer?

Resizing control center icons in iPadOS 18.
Digital Trends

The new iPadOS 18 includes significant updates beyond the introduction of Apple Intelligence. Some key features include enhanced customization tools that allow for a higher level of personalization. These tools offer new ways to customize the Home Screen, Control Center, and other user interface parts.

The update also brings improved communication and sharing features, particularly in messaging, FaceTime, and AirDrop. Users can also add dynamic and animated effects to individual letters, words, phrases, or emojis to liven up conversations in the iMessage app. The update also adds iMessage scheduling, allowing users to schedule messages for a specific date and time.

RCS support also comes to Messages in iPadOS 18. Users of the iPhone can now experience enhanced messaging features when communicating with Android users. Additionally, users can apply bold, italics, underline, and strikethrough formatting to specific text within messages for better clarity and emphasis. The expanded Tapback reactions allow for responding with any emoji or sticker, providing numerous ways to express yourself. Multiple Tapbacks on a single message bubble are displayed more clearly, showcasing the most recent additions.

The Photos app in iPadOS 18 has been updated with new features. Improved search now includes better object recognition for finding things in photos and videos. You also have more control over search filters, such as date, location, and people, and you can even search for text within images. The app also has better sharing options, allowing you to create shared albums with more control over permissions. Collaboration on editing and annotating photos and videos within shared albums is also improved. Additionally, the app has better integration with social media and messaging apps. The Photos app is now more closely connected to iCloud and the Maps app and works better with Siri.

The Mail app in iPadOS 18 has new organization features, such as categorization tools and email summaries for quickly viewing messages. The new iOS 18 also brings a variety of enhancements to its core apps, making them more intuitive and robust. For example, Safari now includes enhanced privacy, redesigned tab groups, and an improved Reading List.

The Maps app gets immersive 3D views, enhanced transit directions, and real-time weather overlays. The Wallet now includes expanded Pass support, enhanced security, and Tap to Pay. The Notes app now includes enhanced collaboration, visual note-taking support, and smart folders, while the Journal app now includes personalized prompts to help you write and mood tracking.

But what about Apple Intelligence?

Apple Intelligence Image Playground on iPadOS 18.
Apple

Apple Intelligence is set to support iPads gradually through future updates like iPadOS 18.1, 18.2, 18.3, etc. This feature is advertised as a proactive and contextually aware companion that learns your habits and understands your needs. It anticipates your next move by using your data, such as emails, calendar events, messages, and app usage, to provide the correct information at the right time, automate tasks, and enhance productivity and creativity.

The primary features of Apple Intelligence will initially focus on enhancing Siri by improving its language skills, and app awareness, as well as providing more writing tools. These tools will include features to assist with proofreading, rewriting, and summarizing text. Apple Intelligence will also enable the new generation of original images and custom Genmojis. It will also facilitate the creation of memory movies in the Photos app using simple descriptions like “images of beach trips with Sam.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
The best Apple iPhone 16 Plus cases for 2024
iPhone 16 colors.

The Apple iPhone 16 Plus is now available for preorder, so while you're choosing exactly what color you want for your shiny new phone, you should also look into a case to protect it from those times when you have butter fingers — or when you see a truly surprising meme on Facebook that makes you drop your phone.

Although the new iPhone is plenty durable on its own, a case can help you show off its design while protecting it against scratches. Even if you are really careful and you don't drop your phone, a touchscreen in the same pocket as your car keys is a recipe for disaster.

Read more
Here’s everything you can do with the iPhone 16’s Camera Control button
Someone using the Camera Control button on the iPhone 16.

Apple has announced the iPhone 16 lineup, and it’s an exciting upgrade to one of Apple’s biggest product lines. The iPhone 16 gets the Action button that debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro models last year, and Apple is also adding a new Camera Control across the entire iPhone 16 lineup, so it's not just exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro models — the regular iPhone 16 models have it too.

Originally rumored to be a “capture” button, the Camera Control can do much more than just take a photo. Here are all of the cool things you can do with the Camera Control on the iPhone 16 series.
What is the Camera Control?

Read more
The best Apple iPhone 16 Pro cases for 2024
Someone holding the iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple has officially announced the Apple iPhone 16 and its variations, including the Apple iPhone 16 Pro. Apple's It's Glowtime event revealed the upgrades to the phone, including better screen protection, camera features, and AI integration. Under the hood, the iPhone 16 Pro also boasts an even stronger CPU, with increased memory bandwidth and improved performance. If you've decided that the iPhone 16 Pro is your next buy, you should also get a case to keep it safe.

Companies are already selling iPhone 16 Pro cases in anticipation of the phone's release, so there's no need to wait. These are five of the best iPhone 16 Pro cases on the market right now.

Read more