 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This new Best Buy program lets you lease a MacBook

Nathan Drescher
By

Mac users in the US can now upgrade their MacBooks thanks to a new program Best Buy offers, called Upgrade+. It’s like a car lease, but for a Mac.

It works like this: You finance a new MacBook for 36 months with Best Buy. When the term is over, you can return the MacBook and finance a new one or pay a one-time balloon payment to close the contract and keep your Mac.

A MacBook Pro M2 sits on a wooden table with a nice bokeh background.

BestBuy gives an example of someone paying $20 for 36 months, and on the 37th month they pay $280.37 or trade in the Mac for a new model and a new 36-month term.

It sounds simple, but there are some caveats. For starters, this program only applies to MacBooks with Apple Silicon. This means an M1 or M2 Mac. You can’t get one of the pre-2020 Intel models with this plan.

The program is also dependent on your credit score. The financing is through Citizens Pay, so you’ll need some type of credit history to qualify.

Upgrade+ has five pricing tiers, depending on which model of MacBook you want to buy.

M1 MacBook Air: $20/month

M2 MacBook Air: $26/month

13” M2 MacBook Pro: $28.17/month

14” M1 MacBook Pro: $43.34/month

16” M1 MacBook Pro: $54.17/month

You’ll get Apple Care+ for free if you subscribe to Best Buy’s TotalTech program, which costs $200 per year. That still comes out cheaper than Apple Care+, which can run over $400. However, Apple does allow you to break that into two annual payments, so it really comes down to your budget.

Upgrade+ is similar to Apple’s iPhone upgrade program which allows you to pay a monthly fee toward a new iPhone. However, that program works on a one-year basis. Best Buy’s Upgrade+ program is over a three-year period.

Editors' Recommendations

3 key things I want to see in the next MacBook Pro
The Apple MacBook Pro 14 laptop propped up at an angle on a desk.
Why Microsoft Surface still doesn’t have a true answer to the MacBook Air
The lid of the Surface Laptop 5.
5 things Apple needs to fix in the next Mac Mini
Apple Mac Mini M1 sitting on a desk.
How the new Dell XPS 13 spectacularly undercuts the MacBook Air
The side of the Dell XPS 13 on a table.
AMD, please don’t make the same mistake with the Ryzen 7 7700X3D
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D socketed in a motherboard.
Are Quest Pro’s virtual screens actually better than real monitors?
Meta gave an example of what you can see when wearing a Quest Pro.
10 longest videos on YouTube
YouTube logo on top-left corner of home screen
How to create a Smart Playlist in Apple Music
Creating a Smart Playlist in Music on a MacBook.
The best hard drive enclosures for 2022
A hard drive encloser.
The best budget laptops for 2022
lenovo yoga c640 review c740 07
How to use Microsoft Teams
how to change your background in microsoft teams
Dell XPS 15 vs. Razer Blade 15: which to buy in 2022
Dell XPS 15 9520 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Are Windows 11 security features killing your gaming performance? You might be surprised
A gaming laptop with the ReSpec brand over it.