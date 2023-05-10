 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

Best ChatGPT Chrome extensions

Jon Martindale
By

Want ChatGPT closer to hand? One of the best ways to have quick and easy access to ChatGPT is through its range of Chrome extensions. They also give you better ways of using ChatGPT, including helping you to write better prompts to get improved responses, or granting ChatGPT the ability to search the internet, which provides access to more up-to-date information.

Here are the best ChatGPT Chrome extensions you can use right now.

ChatGPT for Google browser extension demo

ChatGPT For Google

Jealous of Bing Chat and its ability to chat with you while you’re searching, or to use the latest GPT-4 language model? No need. Just grab ChatGPT for Google from the web store and you can use ChatGPT alongside Google search. Indeed, just do a normal Google search and next to the results, you’ll get a response from ChatGPT too, which can sometimes be more beneficial than the Google results themselves.

Related Videos

Merlin

Want ChatGPT to respond to anything wherever you go online? Merlin brings ChatGPT with you to any website, so you can highlight any text or webpage, and ask for ChatGPT to respond to it. You can have it summarize a webpage for you, or give you a rundown of a YouTube video so you don’t need to watch it all.

Talkberry Chrome Extension for ChatGPT.
TalkBerry

TalkBerry

Why spend time typing to ChatGPT when you can just talk to it instead? With TalkBerry, you can simply speak to ChatGPT. Install the extension, make sure your microphone or headset are plugged in, and you’ll be off and running. With TalkBerry, you can save a lot of time on prompt inputs, or use ChatGPT as a language tutor and have it listen and work with you on your pronunciation and language comprehension.

TweetGPT

Improve your social media game with TweetGPT, a ChatGPT plug-in that uses the power of the AI chatbot tool to craft funnier, snarkier, more engaging, or friendlier tweets and replies. You can select the topic you want to post about, your emotional tone, and the language, and ChatGPT will do the rest. You can even edit the message afterwards if you don’t like some of its wording.

GPT EZ themes.
GPT-EZ

GPT-EZ

If you don’t like the ChatGPT interface and want to change it to your own preferences, give GPT-EZ a try. It lets you customize the UI of the ChatGPT website, including its color scheme and font styles, as well as a range of other options. It also lets you more readily copy and continue conversations with ChatGPT, and makes it easier to download your conversation logs.

SnackPrompt

Make the most of AI chatbots by using some of the most highly rated prompts. SnackPrompt lists and ranks the best prompts made by other chatbot users the world over, giving you access to some of the latest and greatest AI functions.

WebChatGPT interface.
WebChatGPT

WebChatGPT

One of ChatGPT’s greatest limitations is its inability to access recent information. Even if you’re using the latest GPT-4 language model, it still only has access to information from up to 2021. With WebChatGPT, you can give ChatGPT the ability to search the web for more recent sources of information. Grab the extension from the Chrome Web Store, and just toggle it on when using ChatGPT to enjoy this handy feature.

YouTube Summary

Love YouTube tutorials, but don’t want to sit through the preamble? Have this ChatGPT extension summarize the instructions for you. Simply grab the transcription from the YouTube video page, then input it into the plug-in and you’ll get an instant summary. It also works for articles, emails, or scientific papers.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Computing Coordinator
Jon Martindale is the Evergreen Coordinator for Computing, overseeing a team of writers addressing all the latest how to…
Meta issues warning to look out for ChatGPT-related scams
Meta online security.

As sure as night follows day, scammers have been quick to take an interest in ChatGPT, the advanced AI-powered chatbot from Microsoft-backed OpenAI that burst onto the scene in November.

In a new security report posted by Meta on Wednesday, the company formerly known as Facebook said that since March alone, its security analysts have uncovered around 10 types of malware posing as ChatGPT and similar AI-based tools that aim to compromise online accounts, especially those of businesses.

Read more
OpenAI threatens lawsuit over student GPT-4 project, forgets you can use it for free
OpenAI's ChatGPT blog post is open on a computer monitor, taken from a high angle.

There's nothing quite like the nonprofit research group turned for-profit company OpenAI chasing down a computer science student over an open-source GPT-4 project. Sounds ridiculous, but it's true. The creators of ChatGPT are threatening a lawsuit against student Xtekky if he doesn't take down his GPT4free GitHub repository.

As reported by Tom's Hardware, GPT4free is an open-source project from a European computer science student. The student identifies as Xtekky, and his tool pings various websites that use GPT-4. You can clone the repository, set up the chatbot locally on your PC, and interact with GPT-4 without paying for OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus service.

Read more
Microsoft has a new way to keep ChatGPT ethical, but will it work?
Bing Chat shown on a laptop.

Microsoft caught a lot of flak when it shut down its artificial intelligence (AI) Ethics & Society team in March 2023. It wasn’t a good look given the near-simultaneous scandals engulfing AI, but the company has just laid out how it intends to keep its future efforts responsible and in check going forward.

In a post on Microsoft’s On the Issues blog, Natasha Crampton -- the Redmond firm’s Chief Responsible AI Officer -- explained that the ethics team was disbanded because “A single team or a single discipline tasked with responsible or ethical AI was not going to meet our objectives.”

Read more