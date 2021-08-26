You don’t have to spends thousands to get a great gaming monitor. There are plenty of great gaming monitors for under $200. You may not get cutting-edge features, but you can find monitors with modern specs like a higher refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync, both of which were only found in higher-priced models a few years ago.

Best gaming monitors under $200 at a glance

Sceptre C275W-1920RN

Sceptre has been making a name for itself in the budget monitor space over the last few years, and its $200 curved monitor is hands-down one of the best you can get in this price range. For this price, you get a Full HD curved display and a 75Hz refresh rate. The resolution and refresh rate are pretty standard at this price point, but the big selling point is the curved display, which is great for making games and movies more immersive.

The monitor also has other nice features, like blue light shift and a 15-degree hinge to tilt the monitor. If you’re looking for a solid gaming monitor for $200, the Sceptre C275W-1920RN is an excellent option.

Acer Nitro VG240Y

Coming in a very close second is the Acer Nitro VG240Y. At exactly $200, Acer has packed a lot of essential modern features into a pretty affordable package. First of all, the 23.8-inch IPS panel has super low response time and excellent color accuracy. Combine that with the 144Hz refresh rate, and you have a buttery smooth experience that most other monitors in this price range can’t compete with. Combine that with FreeSync, and you have a monitor that makes the game easy on the eyes.

Plus, its thin bezels maximize the screen real estate and keep everything focused on the action. It also has two HDMI ports and a Display Port, so users can hook up multiple consoles or their PC without bringing an adapter into the mix. The display also has Acer Game Mode, which has eight presets to maximize the visuals of the game you’re playing.

Lastly, there is the gamer aesthetic. Acer relies on sharp angles and a red accent to give it that iconic gamer feel, and it delivers. Acer’s monitor is one of the best around at this price point.

Asus VG245H

Most of the time when you’re shopping for “gaming” peripherals in the budget range, you are really looking for substitutes. They are products that work fine for gaming but weren’t explicitly designed for it. That’s not the case with the Asus VG245H, which has some nice gaming features and a bold gamer aesthetic that makes it clear who the target audience is.

The stand is thick, and the housing is packed with sharp angles and futuristic cutouts to give it that gamer vibe. However, the aesthetics aren’t the whole story. The VG245H also has a 75Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, FreeSync support, and a GamePlus enhancement that reduces lag for a smooth experience.

If you’re looking for a monitor that boldly proclaims you’re a gamer, this is the one to get.

Acer QC241Y

The Acer QG241Y is one of the best medium-sized monitors you can get for under $200. The display is 23.8-inches, so it will fit on most desktops. Its discrete bezels maximize the screen real estate, though. Aside from that, it’s everything else you would want in a cheap monitor: FreeSync, solid brightness, and a low response time. The monitor has a 75Hz refresh rate. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but if you have been stuck with a 60Hz monitor, you’ll appreciate the extra smoothness that comes with it.

The stand is sturdy and has a nice angular design, but if you prefer to mount it, that is an option. All in all, the QC241Y is an affordable upgrade that makes for a great 1080p experience.

LG 27BK400H-B

This monitor from LG doesn’t have the futuristic looks of other gaming peripherals, but spec-wise it’s a solid offering for those looking for a monitor under $200. Its 27-inch display will definitely fill up your field of view, and the monitor has the usual fantastic colors of other LG panels. Plus, it can get up to 300 nits, supports FreeSync, and has a very low 2ms response time.

The stand for this monitor isn’t anything special, but it can quickly be removed and the monitor placed on a mount. That will free up space on your desk without missing out on this large and bright display.

Asus VP228QG

Shopping in the sub-$200 range means you’re looking for a quality monitor on the cheap, but that doesn’t mean you need to stick to the top of that budget to find something suitable. This 1080p monitor from Asus has solid brightness and color gamut, a low response time, and FreeSync support.

It’s only a 21.5-inch display, but that’s still a fair compromise for this price range. The VP228QG also has a display port, which isn’t always seen on monitors this cheap. Combine that with its 75Hz refresh rate and blue light filter, and the Asus VP228QG becomes a monitor that offers a lot at a competitive price.

