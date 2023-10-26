 Skip to main content
7 early HP laptop Black Friday deals I recommend shopping now

Aaron Mamiit
By

HP is already getting into the holiday spirit with the launch of early HP laptop Black Friday deals, so you don’t have to wait if you want to enjoy massive discounts when buying a new laptop. We’ve rounded up our favorite picks here, which include offers for Chromebooks, 2-in-1 laptops, and gaming laptops. We’re not sure how much time remains on these savings, and if they’ll be available again on Black Friday once they get sold out. To make sure that you get the HP laptop that you want, it’s highly recommended that your complete your purchase as soon as possible.

HP Stream 14 — $199, was $229

HP Stream 13
HP

If all you need is a basic laptop for handling simple tasks like watching streaming shows, go for the HP Stream 14. Its Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM can deal with day-to-day activities, and its 14-inch display is large enough to enjoy your videos but small enough to maintain portability. The laptop ships with Windows 11 Home in S Mode in a 64GB SSD — if you need more space for your files, you can sign up for cloud storage services.

HP Chromebook x360 — $199, was $329

HP Chromebook x360 14c tent stand.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The HP Chromebook x360 is a Chromebook that runs on Google’s Chrome OS, which will provide faster performance than you would expect from components like the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 64Gb eMMC. It’s also a 2-in-1 laptop, with the ability to change from laptop mode to tablet mode by folding its 14-inch HD touchscreen all the way back with the help of the 360-degree hinges attaching the display to its body.

HP Laptop 17z — $300, was $500

A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.
HP

For those who prefer working on large screens, check out the 17.3-inch HD+ display on the HP Laptop 17z, which is powered by the AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for most people, according to our laptop buying guide. The device ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in a 128GB SSD, which should provide ample space for your work or school documents.

HP Pavilion x360 — $480, was $700

HP Pavilion x360 laptop in laptop mode.
Digital Trends

The HP Pavilion x360 is a 2-in-1 laptop that comes with a 14-inch touchscreen featuring Full HD resolution, which is the centerpiece of its several forms. It’s powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and it offers plenty of storage space with its 256GB SSD that has Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

HP Envy x360 — $570, was $950

HP Envy x360 15.6 2023 tent view.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop offers solid build quality, which is important for a device that will move more often than others because of the many forms that it can access. It also provides excellent productivity performance with its AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. The laptop’s 15.6-inch touchscreen is sharp and bright with Full HD resolution, and it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 256GB SSD.

HP Victus 16 — $700, was $1,100

Angled image of the HP Victus 16.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The HP Victus 16 appears in our roundup of the best gaming laptops because it’s the cheapest option that provides a lot of power for a low cost. It’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which are enough for you to play the best PC games without any issues. The gaming laptop comes with a 16.1-inch Full HD screen to maximize its performance, and a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home.

HP Spectre x360 — $950, was $1,400

HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

As it appears in our lists for the best laptops and the best 2-in-1 laptops, you’re sure of the high quality of the HP Spectre x360. The 13.5-inch WUXGA+ touchscreen contributes to an elegant aesthetic, and it’s protected by a rock-solid build. The device will also greatly boost your productivity with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. You’ll have enough space for your projects on the HP Spectre x360’s 512GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box.

