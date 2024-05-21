 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best HP Memorial Day deals: laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, more

By

If you’re looking to grab a new laptop or desktop PC, then HP is having an excellent early Memorial Day sale on a lot of devices, which is great given that HP makes some of the best gaming laptops and the best gaming PCs on the market. Of course, it also makes a lot of other excellent devices, and that includes great day-to-day laptops that are more budget-friendly, as well as monitors — with everything from smaller business-oriented ones to high-end gaming monitors. To that end, we’ve collected some of our favorite deals for you below across various categories.

Best HP Laptop Memorial Day Deals

The HP 17-inch laptop on a white background.
HP

HP makes some of the best laptops on the market, and interestingly enough, it is one of the few brands that make large-screen laptops at budget prices, so if you’re looking for a 17-inch laptop for less than $500, you’re in luck. Not only that, but you can always grab yourself a higher-end laptop for more complex tasks like CAD or music production while still saving quite a bit of money.

  • HP Laptop 17 —
  • HP Pavilion Laptop 15z —
  • HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 15 —
  • HP Pavilion Plus Laptop 14z —
  • HP Pavilion Plus Laptop 16 —
  • HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop 14t —

Best HP Monitor Memorial Day Deals

An HDR demo playing on the HP Omen 27k monitor.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

HP also makes some great monitors, with some great options at mid-range prices that are great for pretty much any business use. That said, HP does make some higher-end gaming monitors as well, so if you want to pair your new gaming desktop with a gaming monitor, these early Memorial Day HP monitor deals will be right up your alley.

  • HP Series 5 27-inch FHD Monitor —
  • HP 27-inch QHD USB-C Monitor —
  • HP 27-inch Monitor —
  • OMEN by HP 31.5-inch QHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor —
  • HP 28-inch 4K HDR Monitor —
  • OMEN by HP 34-inch WQHD 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor —

Best HP Gaming PC Memorial Day Deals

The HP Omen 40L desktop sitting on a coffee table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Along with Alienware, HP makes some of the highest-end pre-built gaming desktops on the market, with a range of options all the way up to the RTX 4090. That said, our favorite deals include some lower-end options, including the highest-end one we’d go for which includes an RTX 4080 Super.

  • Victus by HP 15L with RX 6400 —
  • Victus by HP 15L with RTX 3060 —
  • OMEN 40L with RTX 4060 —
  • OMEN by HP 25L with RTX 4060 —
  • OMEN 40L with RTX 4070 Ti —
  • OMEN by HP 45L with RTX 4080 Super —

Best HP Gaming Laptop Memorial Day Deals

The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop on a desk.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Much like HP’s gaming desktops, its gaming laptops are also rather high-end and are one of the brands that offer more budget-oriented options that have a bit of power under the hood while still being surprisingly thin. Even so, you can certainly find some high-end options as well, such as the 17-inch OMEN gaming laptop with an RTX 4080 with a pretty significant discount.

  • Victus by HP Gaming Laptop 15t with RTX 3050 —
  • OMEN Gaming Laptop 16t with RTX 3050 —
  • OMEN Gaming Laptop 16z with RTX 4060 —
  • OMEN Transcend Gaming Laptop 16t with RTX 4050 —
  • OMEN Laptop 17 with RTX 4070 —
  • OMEN Laptop 17t with RTX 4080 —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
One of Lenovo’s most popular laptops is 40% off right now
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop, opened with a colorful wallpaper on the screen.

Lenovo often has some of the best laptop deals around, and that’s no different today. Currently you can buy the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 laptop for $2,135, and it’s packed with great hardware. According to Lenovo, it usually costs $3,559 so you’re saving 40% here. Lenovo’s estimated value system can be a little optimistic so the actual original price may be different, but what we do know is that the new low price is fantastic for these specs. Here’s what to expect from the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is well-designed for business use. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1365U processor with a huge 32GB of memory so it’s perfect for extensive multitasking. There’s also 1TB of SSD storage which is great for storing your many files without needing to rely on cloud storage.

Read more
This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is discounted from $970 to $640
The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 against a white backdrop.

If you can’t decide between a laptop or a tablet, Lenovo has the laptop deals for you, with a huge discount on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 laptop. Ordinarily priced at $970, it’s down to $640 at Lenovo, so you’re saving $330. Lenovo's estimated value prices can be a little optimistic, but this is a good value regardless. Whatever the discount, we do know that $640 for this laptop is pretty sweet. Here’s what you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5
Lenovo makes some of the best 2-in-1 laptops knowing how to get the most from the concept. This particular model has an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor paired up with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage so it’s pretty capable of handling a lot of your working needs.

Read more
Doorbuster deal drops the price of this Lenovo laptop from $2,009 to $779
The Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga, folded as a tablet.

Lenovo has one of the biggest laptop deals today with a huge $1,230 off the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3. Lenovo’s estimated value system tends to be a little optimistic, so the original price of $2,009 may be a bit unrealistically high. However, what we’re certain of is that $779 for a 2-in-1 laptop of this kind is pretty great. If you’re keen to know more, read on and we’ll tell you all the details.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Thinkpad L13 Yoga Gen 3
The Lenovo Thinkpad L13 Yoga Gen 3 has a lot to like. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5875U processor along with 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Storage might be a little on the low side but that just means that the Lenovo Thinkpad L13 Yoga Gen 3 is best suited for general use rather than any power user needs.

Read more