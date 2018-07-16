Here are the best laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day 2018

Share

Many people shop for laptops on Amazon, but you have to be careful. Looking at only the product titles, it’s easy to look past important information hidden in the fine print or left out altogether. When it comes to big Amazon Prime Day deals, that’s even more of an issue.

Fortunately, there are some really fantastic deals this year on name-brand laptops that are worth considering. If you’re looking for a new laptop, this is one of the best times of the year to pick one up.

The Acer Chromebook 15 has always been one of our very favorite Chromebooks. It’s not a 2-in-1 or a more compact laptop, but it has a premium-feeling design at a discounted price. If you’re looking for something with a larger display, this 15-inch laptop is perfect for getting work done. For Prime Day, this one’s been discounted 21 percent, which puts this configuration (4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage) at $315.

The Acer Chromebook Flip was one of the first 2-in-1 Chromebooks, implementing touch capabilities early on. Now with support for Android apps via the Google Play Store, a device like the Chromebook Flip would make a great option for kids — that is, as long as you can overlook the ugly hinge and massive screen bezels. Fortunately, this is a beefed-up configuration, featuring an Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. This deal is 20 percent off, bringing the starting price down to $400.

The Pixelbook raised the bar for Chromebooks, introducing a new suite of premium-level laptops meant to directly compete with the best of Windows or Mac options.

The problem was always that it was hard to justify the price, which normally starts at $1,000. Any discount at all makes the Pixelbook that much more attractive of a purchase. How about $750? Even with only a 128GB SSD, that makes the Pixelbook a fantastic deal.

This Asus gaming laptop is a really solid budget-level machine with a 7th-gen quad-core processor, and an Nvidia GTX 1050 for graphics — all on sale for $730. With options like the Dell G3 Gaming Laptop on the market with updated internals though, you’ll need to weigh prices carefully before pulling the trigger on this one. While this Asus laptop comes with an SSD (unlike the entry-level Dell G3), the prices are close enough for you to really tread carefully.

If you are set on this Asus gaming laptop, our recommendation would be to choose a configuration with a faster SSD for storage.

