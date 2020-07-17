Best screen protectors for the MacBook

Apple may be working on a built-in privacy filter for its upcoming screens, but in the meantime, there’s no better way to guarantee environmental privacy than with your own screen cover. Some can even protect your Mac screen against accidental drops, finger smudges, or elbow smashes, too. Which to choose? Our research and reviews helped us find the best, starting with the Homy screen protector pack.

Note: We’ll specifically mention what model of MacBook these protectors are for. However, for nearly all our choices, the same protectors are made for a variety of different models, so even if it seems like they won’t fit your MacBook, double-check. You might be pleasantly surprised.

Homy Screen Protector 2-Pack — MacBook Pro 15-inch

Homy’s screen protectors have a particularly cool feature: The pack comes with two different options, both a matte and a clear version, which you can choose from depending on how important glare is to you. In addition to picking the best protector for your habits, both options will also give you scratch protection and cut down on blue light. Oh, and they throw in a keyboard cover, too, for maximum protection if you so desire. Few available packs give you this much choice mixed with well-rounded protection, which makes it an easy top pick.

Filmext Privacy Screen Protector — MacBook Pro 16-inch 2019

This filter has excellent professional-level filtering options that manage to give you a pleasantly clear screen straight on (instead of the darkening effects that so many screens can have) while blocking views from the side to make it harder for anyone to spy on you. It also blocks 35% of blue light and offers handy scratch protection. Plus, the silicone border seal is designed for long-term durability. It may be a bit pricey, but if you do a lot of work in public places and you need some privacy, it’s a great investment.

Supershieldz Screen Protector 3-Pack — MacBook Pro 16-inch 2019

Supershieldz has been a popular screen protector brand for Apple devices for quite some time now. Their MacBook offering is another solid release, with a protector that’s especially easy to place on your screen (and two extras just in case you need them). These protectors, in particular, are focused on preventing damage to the screen, with five different layers to prevent all kinds of cuts or scratches. No adhesives are used in these protectors, just a silicone gel layer for a vacuum attachment.

Viuauax Blue Light Filter Screen Protector — MacBook Air 13-inch

This thin blue light filter won’t cause any problems with getting your MacBook Air fully closed, but it’s durable enough to help protect against scratches, and it diminishes blue light for sensitive eyes. It also helps reduce glare in brightly-lit areas. Keep in mind that film protectors like this have to be carefully installed to prevent bubbles from forming, and they’re designed to be permanent once they’re affixed. Fortunately, this protector comes in a wide variety of size options, so you can get the right version for your model.

Mr Shield Screen Protector 3-Pack — 12-inch MacBooks

For the older 12-inch MacBook models, Mr Shield Protectors are some of the best. It’s a more rigid model than the super-flexible films, which makes it easy to adhere the protector to the display without creating bubbles — and even take it off if you notice any problems. It also makes the screen much easier to clean in addition to its scratch protection.

The only downside is the fixed size, making it unsuitable for larger MacBook models.

Forito Anti-Glare Screen Protector 2-Pack — MacBook Pro 16-inch 2019

Do you hate glare? This protector pack is designed especially with anti-glare properties to help make your screen as visible as possible, even in bright light. It also helps prevent other people from being able to see whatever you’re working on. The protector includes layers designed to help resist fingerprints and skin oil, too, so smudges won’t be as much of a problem, either. It’s rated at 95% transparency to help prevent screen darkening as much as possible.

AyaWico Blue Light Protector 2-Pack — MacBook Pro 13-inch 2016 to 2019

Is blue light your primary concern? Blue light may help with brightness and image clarity, but it also has a strong effect on your eye. It’s been associated with eye pain, insomnia, poor sleep cycles, and other problems. To give your eyes a rest, this filter will block up to 90% of the blue light spectrum. Use it in combination with night and dark modes to give your eyes the rest they deserve.

It also includes scratch protection to help prepare for any minor accidents you may have.

Forito Magnetic Screen Filter — MacBook Pro 16-inch 2019

Sometimes a screen protector may sound like a great idea, but if you don’t like how it looks when it’s in place, taking it off again isn’t always easy. Most filters aren’t designed to be removed, but this particular Forito product is specifically made with a magnetic attachment option, so you can pop it on and pull it off whenever you want. It includes a privacy filter, blue light filter, anti-glare filter, and anti-scratch protection. It’s an ideal solution for use in public spaces or at night, but if you want to fully experience a movie, game, or the full brightness of your display, you can just pop it off with ease.

