The best screen recorders make it easy to capture your desktop

OBS Studio (Windows, Mac, Linux)

OBS Studio is one of the top screen recorders for general purposes, including everything from casually capturing video to professional livestreaming. It also offers some of the best compatibility we’ve seen, working well with Windows, Mac and Linux.

There’s a lot to unpack with this app, but it includes the ability to create scenes from multiple different sources like window captures, images, text, browser window captures, and webcams, and combine them all into one video for later publishing (yes, Twitch and YouTube support is included). The interface will be familiar if you’ve working with video editing before, and it offers full dock customization so you can have everything just where you want it. There’s also audio mixer options, hotkeys, and just…everything you could want. However, newcomers have a lot to learn, so keep reading if you want a simple option.

Try it now at:

Open Broadcaster Software