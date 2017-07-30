Have something you need to share? Here’s how to record your computer screen

Whether you’re a gamer setting up your own YouTube channel or an entrepreneur attempting to create a video of your latest project, you’ll probably have moments where you think, “I wish I could record that!” While many of today’s computers come pre-equipped with microphones and webcams, they don’t always come with options for easily recording your computer’s display at a moment’s notice — that is, unless you know where to look. And so, let’s go over how to record your computer screen on your own terms, whether you want to do so using a free program you already own or an app that’s chock-full of powerful tools aimed at professional productions.

Recording your screen using apps you already have

If you would rather not download any additional software, there’s a good chance that some of the apps you have laying around can indeed record your screen, even if that’s not their primary purpose. Here are several apps that you probably have access to right now, and how they can record for you.

PowerPoint

Didn’t know you can record your screen with PowerPoint, the presentation software included with Microsoft Office 365? It’s true! The latest versions of PowerPoint include the capability. Start by heading over to the Insert tab, and select Screen Recording, with an icon of a recorder and a screen. You can then select the specific area of your screen y ou want to record, and start the recording process whenever you want. When you’re done you can save the video as a separate file to access or embed as you see fit. Editing and control options are very limited after that, but it’s a great option for quick-and-dirty recording — especially if you’re doing it for a looming presentation.

YouTube Live Streaming

If you don’t want to spend a ton of time recording but still want a video for your YouTube channel, or any other social media platform, then YouTube can help out. Sign into your account as you would normally, go to Upload, click Get Started under Live Streaming, and choose Events. Afterward, select New live event, fill out the required information, and click Go Live Now. A Google Hangouts page will open — keep in mind that you are now recording audio and video — and on the left you should see a button that says Screenshare. Select it, and choose a desktop window for recording. Then, click Start Screenshare, followed by Start Broadcast. You should now be recording! Select Stop Broadcast when finished, and save your Event as you wish.

QuickTime Player

If you’re on a Mac, you may prefer using QuickTime. Launch QuickTime, select File, and choose New Screen Recording. This will open up a small recording window that you can start, which will automatically encourage you to select either a part of your screen or the full screen for recording. Click Start Recording when you are ready. However, note that QuickTime recordings aren’t easy to edit in post, so be careful.

Recording your screen using free apps available online

If you want an enhanced recording experience from an app specifically designed for more professional — and gaming-oriented — clips, then your best bet is to download one of the freemium picks below.

Bandicam: Bandicam is a PC app that records your entire screen and saves the recording as AVI or MP4 video files or as common image files like JPG (useful for screen shots). Bandicam’s value is in simplicity and speed — you can easily turn it on and off as you work — but it has a few extra tools, including the ability to use real-time drawing, mix in your voice afterward, and add a watermark logo to your work. While the free version comes with plenty of features, you will have to pay $40 if you want to upgrade to the complete program.

ShowMore: ShowMore is an app that allows for instant recording, uploading, and sharing. You can choose from several video formats, adjust audio quality and input options, then adjust the recording frame in real time. It’s very user-friendly, especially for beginners who have microphone accessories to try out, and there’s plenty of options for adding text and shapes as you go. You can also select specific parts of the recording to save as separate video files when you’re done. ShowMore has its own video sharing platform, but you aren’t required to use it.

Fraps: Fraps is a Windows app that’s mainly used for checking frames per second while gaming, but with a lot of screen capturing options designed for more professional pursuits at higher resolutions. The free version isn’t the entire program, but it is enough to get started and make a few videos to see how you like it before shelling out $37 for the paid version. Fraps also tracks frames per second constantly so you can benchmark your own computer, making this option ideal for gaming rigs and graphics, if you want to show off.

Recording your screen using paid apps with extra features

Don’t mind paying for a full set of features? Check out these options for high-end screen recording:

Snagit ($50): Snagit is designed more for start-ups than gamers, with a ton of recording features made for showing off products and creating your own marketing videos, how-to features, vlogs, and so on. If you are planning an elaborate video that includes several types of video and multiple graphics as well as screen recording, Snagit is a great choice for simpler needs.

Camtasia ($200): Camtasia uses a drag-and-drop method of placing graphics, creating effects, and splicing video footage to make exceptional screen recordings. Think of it as a mix between PowerPoint, Photoshop, and a video recorder. It supports resolutions up to 4K, offers multi-track timeline managements, and a dozen other features for professional videos. There’s also a free trial available, if you’re on the fence.

