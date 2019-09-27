Turn YouTube videos int MP3s with these great converters!

YouTube has never been more friendly to those searching for new music. If you love browsing YouTube for the latest music and putting together YouTube playlists of songs that you love — there are a number of online converters that will let you convert them to MP3s.

Before moving ahead, it should be noted that ripping audio from YouTube is a breach of YouTube’s terms of use, which could potentially get you in trouble. There are ways to access music from YouTube without breaking the rules, such as Google’s new YouTube Music service that will likely replace Google Play Music at some point — so we recommend you consider legitimate options first.

YTMPS is one of the simplest web tools for YouTube conversion, and we’re fans of making the process as easy as possible. Simply paste your YouTube link into the box, choose MP3 or MP4, and hit Convert. The app will then automatically choose the highest conversion quality that’s possible and get to work. After a couple minutes at the most, your file should be ready to download.

That’s really it. You can take a look at their privacy policy and approach to copyrights if you want, but it’s all above board. The one thing worth noting is that the service won’t convert any videos that are longer than two hours. Fortunately, that’s well within the limits of most videos people want to download and shouldn’t be a concern.

If you download a lot of YouTube videos over time, you may not want to visit a site or pull up an app every time you convert. GenYouTube offers an extension available in Chrome, Firefox, and Safari, a basic video downloader that makes it easy to immediately download an MP3 or MP4 (or other file formats) when you find a video that you want to save.

You can also choose between HD and SD video quality, if necessary. It’s our favorite tool for frequent conversions and multitasking. GenYouTube also has a few other tricks you can learn about, like automatically opening a downloader by putting “gen” in front of your YouTube URL (other tools also allow for similar URL tricks if you’re a bigger fan of that method).

Converto is another popular web conversion tool for YouTube audio/video conversion. It’s quite similar to YTMP3 in that you plug in your link and convert swiftly, but there’s a few more options for controlling the conversion that some may appreciate. For example, you can edit the filename before downloading, change ID3 tags, and even cut out part of the video if it’s something that you don’t want to hear.

There are also multiple options for video quality. When finished, your MP3s get automatic album art. All these features make Converto a great choice if you’re managing a YouTube video library.

Others may prefer a tool that they can permanently download on their computer and open whenever they want, with whatever browser they are using. This DVDVideoSoft tool is the ideal download for such people. It gives you a variety of conversion tools for YouTube videos, and allows you to do things like converting a whole YouTube playlist at once if you need to.

It’s also very well supported and updated, so you don’t need to worry about compatibility issues. Versions for both Windows and MacOS are available.

Y2Mate is another super-simple paste-and-go tool, but it does have one feature that we like a lot which sets it apart from some of our other picks: It has integrated support for uploading to cloud platforms, which is really handy if you want to immediately share or sync your MP3 once it’s down downloading.

