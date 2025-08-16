 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Blindsided by brutal AI chess bots? This one thinks like a human

You can go ahead and try your luck against Allie online. Just don't underestimate it!

By
Person playing online chess.
Carnegie Mellon University

For years, the game of chess has been seen as a litmus test for how far AI can go against the human intellect. When IBM’s Deep Blue supercomputer beat reigning Chess world champion Garry Kasparov in 1997, it was deemed a pivotal moment. The Wall Street Journal called it “one giant leap backward for mankind.”

It hasn’t been a total route for humanity, however. Just a month ago, Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen beat ChatGPT in a chess game without losing a single piece. Interestingly, the AI bots are fighting, too. Earlier this month, ChatGPT (backed by OpenAI’s GPT-o3 reasoning model) beat Grok, an AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk-led xAI, in a chess tournament.

Recommended Videos

But how does an average chess-loving person fare against AI bots at chess? Well, it’s frustrating. One of the most recurring themes you will see on chess forums is that bots play “differently from humans.” Of course, when you’re playing against a chess computing bot like Stockfish 16 that can assess over ten million positions per second, not many players stand a chance.

Related: 
What is GPT-5? OpenAI’s latest AI model explained

On the other hand, some seasoned players say beating chess bots is easier because they follow a pattern, and that one must know how to survive the initial assault to beat them. But at the end of the day, AI bots don’t play by conventions. A researcher at Carnegie Mellon University has now come up with a less alien solution – an AI chess bot that plays like a human.

Say hello to Allie

Allie AI chess bot.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The bot named Allie is the brainchild of Yiming Zhang, a PhD candidate at the Language Technologies Institute (LTI) in CMU’s School of Computer Science. Interestingly, Zhang found himself eager to play chess after watching Netflix’s popular series, “The Queen’s Gambit.” But soon after dipping into the world of online chess, he found himself frustrated by chess bots.

After playing against them, he realized that these bots play unnaturally. Moreover, the underlying tactics behind a chess engine often make it nearly impossible to beat them, thanks to their training, which involves winning at all costs by doing increasingly complex calculations.

That’s where Allie differs from your average chess-acing bot. It has been trained on 91 million transcripts of chess games played between humans. As a result, the way it contemplates moves, makes attacking advances, and defends positions feels like an average human player.

“Allie is trained on log sequences of real chess games to model the behaviors of human chess players across the skill spectrum, including non-move behaviors such as pondering times and resignations,” says the research paper. During evaluations, researchers found that Allie actually “ponders” at critical situations in the game.

Go ahead and test your mettle

Carrot Weather app on iPhone on table next to chess board.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

The fact that Allie has been trained to think like a human doesn’t mean it’s a weak player. Far from it, actually. It can hold its fort against everyone from amateurs to grandmasters. “Against grandmaster-level (2500 Elo) opponents, Allie with adaptive search exhibits the strength of a fellow grandmaster, all while learning exclusively from humans.”

Since being deployed publicly, it has amassed more than 11,500 online chess games on the online platform Lichess, where you can also try your skills against it. So far, it has over 6,500 victories against human players, lost just over 4,000 games, and more than 500 battles have ended in a draw.

“For beginners, it’s not interesting or instructive to play against chess bots because the moves they make are often bizarre and incomprehensible to humans,” Zhang explains. Interestingly, Allie is completely free and open-source, which means other researchers can build atop it.

Do keep in mind it’s only accepting invites for Blitz games. Moreover, if you want to learn how the human-like AI chess bot makes its moves before going against Allie, you can watch it in action versus other human players at Lichess. And if you want to take a peek at the code, head over to the GitHub repository.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Web browsers are entering a new era where AI skills take over from extensions
Using Comet on a MacBook.

“The browser is bigger than chat. It’s a more sticky product, and it’s the only way to build agents. It’s the only way to build end-to-end "workflows,”  these were the comments of Perplexity CEO, Aravind Srinivas, in a recent interview. The Perplexity co-founder was talking about the future of web browsers, AI agents, and automations in web browsers. 

Srinivas was bullish on the prospects, partly because his company is already testing a buzzy new browser called Comet. Currently in an invite-only beta phase, the browser comes with an agent that can handle complex and time-consuming tasks on your behalf. 

Read more
OpenAI CEO reveals what it is about AI that keeps him awake at night
OpenAI press image

The man leading one of the most prominent and most powerful AI companies on the planet has just revealed what it is about AI that keeps him awake at night. And after reading this, it might keep you awake, too. 

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was sharing his thoughts during an on-stage appearance at a Federal Reserve event in Washington, DC., on Tuesday.

Read more
OpenAI lifts the lid on ChatGPT’s daily prompt count — and it’s big
ChatGPT on a smartphone.

Since its debut in November 2022, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has rapidly become one of the fastest-growing consumer apps, and is up there with the likes of Instagram and Threads when it comes to records in user growth. The first public release of the company’s AI-powered chatbot stirred global interest in generative AI, and since then the tool has only gained more momentum.

OpenAI recently revealed to Axios that its AI chatbot now handles more than 2.5 billion user prompts per day worldwide, a remarkable leap from just 1 billion daily queries in December 2024. And of that figure, around 330 million prompts come from U.S.-based users alone.

Read more