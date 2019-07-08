Digital Trends
Computing

British Airways hit with a massive fine for 2018 data breach

Trevor Mogg
By

A data breach in 2018 that saw hackers steal personal data belonging to hundreds of thousands of British Airways customers has cost the company nearly 184 million British pounds (about $230 million), making it the biggest fine ever imposed for an incident of this kind.

The U.K.’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said it handed down the fine for breaches of data protection law that it said resulted from “poor security arrangements” at the company.

The breach took place during the summer of 2018, and affected anyone who used B.A.’s website or mobile app to book a flight or vacation. Hackers diverted customers to a fraudulent site from which they were able to harvest customer details that included names, addresses, log-in information, payment card numbers, and travel booking details. Initial reports said that around 380,000 people had been affected, but a the ICO this week put the number at 500,000.

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said of the incident: “People’s personal data is just that — personal. When an organization fails to protect it from loss, damage or theft it is more than an inconvenience.

“That’s why the law is clear — when you are entrusted with personal data you must look after it. Those that don’t will face scrutiny from my office to check they have taken appropriate steps to protect fundamental privacy rights.”

The airline was understandably upset with the record fine, with B.A. chairman and chief executive Alex Cruz saying his company was “surprised and disappointed” by the ICO’s findings, adding, “British Airways responded quickly to a criminal act to steal customers’ data. We have found no evidence of fraud/fraudulent activity on accounts linked to the theft.”

The largest fine before now was handed to Facebook in 2018 for its role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal. At 500,000 British pounds (about $625,000), that’s considerably lower than B.A.’s penalty. Larger fines have been made possible by new data protection laws that give greater powers to those dealing with such cases.

The news laws mean businesses can be fined up to 4% of their annual turnover. With B.A.’s fine equalling 1.5% of its worldwide turnover in 2017, it clearly could have turned out a lot worse for the airline. B.A. has four weeks to appeal the ICO’s decision.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before the July 15 start date
amd announces radeon rx 5700 navi gpu
Computing

AMD has a plan for ray tracing, but it's not ready yet

AMD might not do ray tracing just yet, but it will do and when it does, it could dominate the industry. With new-gen consoles set to support it and future AMD graphics cards, AMD's plans for ray tracing are just getting started.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Mozilla Firefox
Web

Firefox’s ad-free premium browser will cost $4.99 a month

Last month, Mozilla revealed that it would offer a paid version of its popular Firefox browser. Now a page on Mozilla's site confirms it will cost $4.99 per month for ad-free access to some as yet unnamed journalism websites.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
HP Spectre x360 13 (late 2018)
Computing

Lenovo Yoga and HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops get huge price cuts

Buying a laptop is an important life decision, but it shouldn't cost you an arm and a leg. Lenovo and HP are offering great discounts on some of their most popular 2-in-1 laptops. that can help you save big.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
AMD Ryzen 9 3900x
Computing

After years of effort, AMD’s Ryzen 9 3900X finally robs Intel of its throne

AMD's latest Ryzen processor is a 12-core monster of a CPU. The Ryzen 9 3900X goes head-to-head with the Intel Core i9-9900K, the best gaming processor you could buy. Has AMD finally closed the gap on Intel?
Posted By Luke Larsen
AMD Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT review
Computing

AMD's RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT are competitive, but still playing catch-up

AMD has launched its new Navi graphics cards, the RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT. We've given the new cards a spin, putting them through the paces of our standard suite of tests and benchmarks. Are they a win for AMD?
Posted By Luke Larsen
Windows 10 Surface Pro 4 stock photo
Computing

Latest update to Windows 10 has a bug that could break VPN services

Microsoft has announced a bug in the latest version of Windows 10 which could hamper the operation of VPNs. The issue effects the Remote Access Connection Manager service, which is what Windows uses to manage connections to a VPN.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Computing

Turns out the Windows 1.0 teaser tweet was all about Stranger Things after all

The purpose of Microsoft's latest throwback-themed social media posts have finally been revealed. The cryptic social media posts were actually introductions to Microsoft's collaboration with Netflix's Stranger Things.
Posted By Anita George
Stock photo of Lenovo C390
Computing

Lenovo drops a $475 discount on the Yoga C930 laptop, today only

Lenovo is offering one of its 2-in-1 laptops at a $650 discount. This Lenovo Yoga C930 laptop comes with a 2TB solid-state drive, a digital pen, a fingerprint reader, and a Dolby Atmos sound bar.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Robot kits for kids
Emerging Tech

Want your child to learn STEM skills? These fun robotics kits can help

Hoping to pick up a robotics kit so your child can learn while they play? We've rounded up some great options, whether you're looking for something that falls under the STEM initiative or utilizes the Arduino platform.
Posted By Will Nicol
AMD Ryzen 9 3900x
Computing

Can the 3900X beat the 9900K to become the best gaming CPU in the world?

One of the most important head to head hardware battles in 2019 is the Core i9-9900K vs. Ryzen 9 3900X. Whichever wins will be the best gaming processor the world has ever seen. Here's why we think the winner deserves the crown.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best printers hp officejet pro 6978
Deals

Best Buy hacks $90 off on HP OfficeJet Pro Wireless All-In-One Printer

Perfect for your printing needs, Best Buy drops $90 off on HP OfficeJet Pro 6978 Wireless All-In-One Printer. Discounted from its $180 listed price, you can now grab yours for $90.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Nvidia RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2070 Super review
Computing

Can AMD's new 5700 XT beat out Nvidia's Super charged RTX 2060?

The new midrange graphics cards wars have begun, with both AMD and Nvidia launching new cards for gamers the world over to enjoy. But which did it best? To find out, we pitted the AMD RX 5700 XT against Nvidia RTX 2060 Super.
Posted By Jon Martindale
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
thinkpad x1 carbon 7th gen
Deals

The latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop just went on sale for the first time ever

Lenovo has kept the ThinkPad line going strong, with today’s premium models featuring cutting-edge designs like super-thin ultrabooks and 2-in-1s -- and the new 2019 ThinkPad X1 Carbon just went on sale for the first time ever.
Posted By Lucas Coll