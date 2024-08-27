 Skip to main content
We love this dorm-sized printer, and it’s on sale at Amazon today

When it comes to the office tech you buy once and use for years, printers tend to make their way to the top of the list. So, why not spend a little extra on something that will last far longer than the last five printers you’ve owned? In fact, you don’t even have to spend a ton of dough to net yourself something halfway decent. We’re always looking for great printer deals, and today we found one on Amazon:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Brother MFC-J1205W Color Inkjet Printer for $110. This model normally sells for $130. We’ve had a lot to say about Brother over the years, and the MFC-J1205W scored a mighty 8 out of 10 in our hands-on review. This is also a great sale for back to school shoppers looking for some fresh dorm-room tech!

Why you should buy the Brother MFC-J1205W 

A great printer should strike a nice balance between features and overall value. In the case of the Brother MFC, you’ll be able to print documents from your phone or via web browser on a desktop PC. And if you happen to be hanging out in the same room as the printer, you can also hook up directly using the supplied USB 2.0 interface. A full paper tray holds 150 sheets, so you and your dorm mates will have a plentiful supply to draw from.

One of our favorite Brother MFC features is the cutting-edge INKVestment Tank tech. These are ink cartridges that have been modified to hold more ink than a regular cartridge. When you combine that with Brother’s claim that you won’t need to change the cartridges on the MFC model for up to one year, it becomes clear just how efficient the MFC design is. We’re also big fans of the Brother Page Gauge, which tells you how much ink is left and how much ink a certain job will use. 

Amazon deals are the bread and butter of daily deals, and we’re not sure how long this Brother promo is going to last. That being said, we recommend ordering soon to ensure you get this discount. Save $20 when you purchase the Brother MFC-J1205W Color Inkjet Printer through Amazon, and be sure to look at some of the best student laptop deals we found today!

