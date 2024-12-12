 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Reviews

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Canon MegaTank Pixma G4280 review: Too many compromises?

By
Canon's MegaTank Pixma G4280 with ink bottle on top sit on a printer stand.
Alan Truly / Digital Trends
Canon MegaTank Pixma G4280
MSRP $279.99
Score Details
“Canon's MegaTank Pixma G4280 is an affordable inkjet tank with economical ink, but there are some trade-offs at that price.”
Pros
  • Low price for an inkjet tank
  • Includes 2 years of ink
  • Ink costs are super low
  • Setup was quick and easy
Cons
  • Slow scanning and printing
  • Low-contrast plain paper photos
  • Display is small

Canon recently introduced the new MegaTank Pixma G4280 all-in-one, a low-cost inkjet tank printer that refills with bottles instead of cartridges. That means ink lasts much longer and costs significantly less.

Recommended Videos

Price isn’t the only important consideration when you’re shopping for the best printer. I went hands-on with the MegaTank Pixma G4280 to test print quality and speed, make copies, and scan photos to check out the automatic document feeder (ADF) and flatbed scanner.

Specs

Canon MegaTank Pixma G4280
Dimensions 16.4 x 14.3 x 8.4 inches
Weight 16.5 pounds
Print speed 11 ppm (black), 6 ppm (color)
Copy speed 8 cpm (black), 3.5 cpm (color)
Print resolution 4800 x 1200 dpi
Scan resolution 600 x 1200 dpi
Ports Hi-Speed USB
Paper capacity 100 sheets
Wi-Fi  Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual band

Design

The MegaTank Pixma G4280's rear paper tray holds 100 sheets.
The MegaTank Pixma G4280’s rear paper tray holds 100 sheets. Photo by Tracey Truly / Digital Trends

The MegaTank Pixma G4280 is very compact for an all-in-one printer with an ADF. The footprint is 16.4 inches by 14.3 inches and it stands just 8.4 inches high. The weight is 16.5 pounds, so it’s easy to unbox and move around.

The lightly textured body in off-white works well in a home office and every corner is rounded, softening the appearance. It’s a tank printer, so the ink levels are visible at a glance. The black tank is on the left side of the printer, with cyan, magenta, and yellow on the right.

The adjustable central control panel tilts up 45 degrees for easy viewing while standing or seated. Canon gave the MegaTank Pixma G4280 a 2.7-inch color touchscreen for easy access to menus. The controls also include buttons to make monochrome or color copies with one touch.

The main paper tray is in the back and holds 100 sheets. The ADF can handles 35 pages at a time. Overall, it’s a nice design, but paper capacity could be larger.

Printing performance

Canon's MegaTank Pixma G4280 has good color document quality.
Canon’s MegaTank Pixma G4280 has good color document quality. Alan Truly / Digital Trends

The Canon MegaTank Pixma G4280 is fast for short documents, completing the first page in about seven seconds. Inkjet printers don’t have to warm up before starting, so they can beat laser printers in a sprint.

For longer print jobs, I felt the slowdown. Monochrome prints have a maximum speed of 11 pages per minute (ppm) and color manages just 6 ppm.

A faster inkjet tank like Epson’s EcoTank ET-3850 (16 ppm) or EcoTank Pro ET-5850 (25 ppm) cost more upfront, but offer economical printing without having to wait as long for the prints and copies.

That said, color and black-and-white documents look professional, and the MegaTank Pixma G4280 supports borderless printing. Fine lines and small print are sharp and easy to read.

The MegaTank Pixma G4280 requires tweaking to get get usable plain paper photos.
The MegaTank Pixma G4280 requires tweaking to get get usable plain paper photos. Photo by Tracey Truly / Digital Trends

Photo quality is good on glossy paper, but contrast is a little low. That problem is more obvious on plain paper where blacks look gray.

With tinkering, it’s possible to improve picture quality. For example, selecting Photo Matte as the paper type improves plain paper photo quality.

There are better photo printers out there, and some are quite affordable.

Special features

The MegaTank Pixma G4280 requires manual flipping to copy double-sided documents.
The MegaTank Pixma G4280 requires manual reinsertion to copy double-sided documents. Photo by Tracey Truly / Digital Trends

There’s an option for duplex in copy settings, but the printer has what Canon calls semi-auto, which means I had to manually reinsert each sheet to complete the scan. It works, but takes time.

If you need to copy double-sided documents often, Canon’s Maxify GX2020 costs more, but the full-duplex capability will save you a huge amount of time.

The MegaTank Pixma G4280's ADF works well for single-sided copies.
The MegaTank Pixma G4280’s ADF works well for single-sided copies. Photo by Tracey Truly / Digital Trends

The copy quality is good and relatively fast for a slow printer. There are options to reduce, enlarge, and copy multiple pages to a single sheet, saving paper costs.

The flatbed scanner captures up to 600 dots per inch (dpi), which is good enough in most cases. For photos and negatives, you might want a dedicated scanner to maintain maximum resolution.

Software and compatibility

Canon's MegaTank Pixma G4280 holds thousands of pages woirth of ink.
Canon’s MegaTank Pixma G4280 holds thousands of pages worth of ink. Photo by Tracey Truly / Digital Trends

Installing the MegaTank Pixma G4280 took about 15 minutes and was quite simple. I plugged in power, scanned the QR code on the printer’s screen to get the app, and pressed the link button to connect Wi-Fi. There’s a USB-B port if you prefer to use a wired connection to a computer.

Canon ships the MegaTank Pixma G4280 with four full ink bottles, including a large supply of cyan, magenta, and yellow, along with a double-sized container of black. The box also contained replaceable black and color printheads.

Everything was clearly marked. I installed the printheads and filled the ink tanks in about two minutes. The printer alerted me that the initial ink priming takes about seven minutes, so I could be productive elsewhere instead of waiting for it to finish.

Like most major brands, Canon printers are easy to connect to Windows PCs and Macs. The Canon Print app allows printing and scanning from mobile devices and Chromebooks.

Price

Canon’s list price for the MegaTank Pixma G4280 is $280, but the printer is often available for $230. The low upfront price might catch your eye, but the real value is in the ink, which Canon estimates is equal to about $1,000 worth of ink cartridges.

The included bottles hold enough ink to last up to two years, equivalent to 30 black (PG-260) and color (CL-261) cartridges. That’s the type used in the Canon’s budget-priced Pixma TR7020a inkjet printer.

With full tanks, the MegaTank Pixma G4280 can print up to 6,000 monochrome pages and 7,700 color pages. Based on current ink prices, that means each color document costs about five-tenths of a cent per page, while black ink costs drop to two-tenths of a cent per page.

Is the Canon MegaTank Pixma G4280 worth it?

Canon’s MegaTank Pixma G4280 is inexpensive for an inkjet tank printer, but there are trade-offs to keep the cost that low. It’s slower than cartridge-based inkjets and laser printers and has limited 100-sheet paper capacity. The semi-auto duplex ADF works, but is slow and requires your presence through the entire process.

However, if you aren’t in a hurry, the MegaTank Pixma G4280 minimizes ink costs. It handles color document copies and prints nicely. Glossy photo prints also look good.

All in all, though, there are better all-in-one printers with full-duplex ADFs, and you can save you money on specialty paper costs by choosing the best photo printers, which can print with good quality on plain paper.

That means Canon’s MegaTank Pixma G4280 could work well in a home office where you aren’t sharing the printer with co-workers, but it’s compromises make it harder to recommend for its intended audience.

Topics
Alan Truly
Alan Truly
Computing Writer
Alan Truly is a Writer at Digital Trends, covering computers, laptops, hardware, software, and accessories that stand out as…
Insane deal: Get this refurbished Lenovo Chromebook for $60 today
Lenovo Chromebook from StackSocial deal

Every once in a while, a deal comes down the pipeline so good, you almost have to buy it, even if you weren't planning to. Like the price is just too good to be true. That's exactly what's happening with a Lenovo Chromebook deal over at StackSocial. More specifically, a refurbished Lenovo 11.6-inch Chromebook 2nd Gen, from 2019, is only $60 today, down from $150. That is an absolutely phenomenal, almost chaotic, deal. There is only a limited quantity available, so I suggest you hurry if you're interested. They'll be gone soon.

 
Why shop the Lenovo Chromebook deal at StackSocial?

Read more
Recuva vs. DMDE: Which is the best free data recovery software for you?
Recuva and DMDE pricing appears in a split-screen on a PC monitor.

I've reviewed the best data recovery software you can buy, which often require a costly subscription. However, there are some very good free apps that can help restore your missing files or photos.

CCleaner's Recuva and DMDE are among the best free data recovery apps that let you preview and restore a wide variety of files at no cost. I'll focus on the free versions, but also cover the more powerful paid apps.
Specs

Read more
Upgrade your gaming rig with this $129 Acer 31-inch monitor
The Acer Nitro 31.5-inch monitor on a white background.

The Acer Nitro 31.5-inch curved full HD gaming monitor is on sale for just $129 at Walmart today. It normally costs $250, but right now gamers on a budget can enjoy a $121 discount. It’s sure to make your gaming more immersive thanks to its great features and curved display. Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Acer Nitro 31.5-inch curved full HD gaming monitor
If you own one of the best gaming desktops, you really need to make sure that it has a great monitor to ensure you get the best from your hardware. The Acer Nitro 31.5-inch curved full HD gaming monitor is a good option for anyone who doesn’t need 4K gaming. It offers a vibrant image with the sharpest picture quality and a broader view than most. Its zero frame design means freed up screen space and more to look at from edge to edge.

Read more