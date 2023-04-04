 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Someone just used ChatGPT to generate free Windows keys

Alex Blake
By

ChatGPT is an incredibly capable piece of tech, with a huge number of interesting uses. But, perhaps inevitably, people have put it to use for less noble purposes. Now, someone has used it to generate valid Windows license keys for free.

The discovery was made by YouTuber Enderman, who used ChatGPT to create license keys for Windows 95. Why Windows 95? Well, support ended for it 20 years ago, so this was essentially an exercise in curiosity from Enderman rather than an attempt to crack more modern versions like Windows 11.

Related Videos
Activating Windows with ChatGPT

As well as that, Windows 95 uses a simpler key validation method than later versions of Microsoft’s operating system, meaning the likelihood of success was much higher.

Related

Ordinarily, ChatGPT will reject attempts at piracy. We tried asking it to “generate a valid Windows 11 key,” only for ChatGPT to respond: “I’m sorry, but generating a valid Windows 11 license key would be illegal and unethical. It is also not possible for me to do so as I am an AI language model and do not have access to such information.”

Surprisingly easy to do

A MacBook Pro on a desk with ChatGPT's website showing on its display.
Hatice Baran / Unsplash

Still, fooling ChatGPT into generating the keys appears to have been pretty straightforward for Enderman. Once they knew the format Windows 95 uses to generate keys, they simply asked ChatGPT to give them a set of text and number strings that matched the rules used in Windows 95 keys. That required some basic math, but not much else.

Because this request was not obviously an attempt to create a registration key and do something illegal, ChatGPT had no problem complying. After a few refinements to the request from Enderman, the chatbot was able to provide 30 sets of registration keys for Windows 95, of which at least a handful were valid. Interestingly, the only thing stopping ChatGPT from creating a greater number of usable keys was its faulty math ability.

While this application of ChatGPT is sure to raise a few eyebrows, it would be much harder to pull off for more recent Windows versions given the increased complexity of their keys. Still, it’s an indication of just what ChatGPT can do if you get a bit creative with your prompts. From writing malware to composing music, people have been keeping OpenAI’s chatbot busy, and we wouldn’t be surprised if more key-generation attempts come to light after this latest escapade.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tech leaders call for pause of GPT-4.5, GPT-5 development due to ‘large-scale risks’
Bing Chat shown on a laptop.

Generative AI has been moving at an unbelievable speed in recent months, with the launch of various tools and bots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google Bard, and more. Yet this rapid development is causing serious concern among seasoned veterans in the AI field -- so much so that over 1,000 of them have signed an open letter calling on AI developers to slam on the brakes.

The letter was published on the website of the Future of Life Institute, an organization whose stated mission is “steering transformative technology towards benefitting life and away from extreme large-scale risks.” Among the signatories are several prominent academics and leaders in tech, including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Twitter CEO Elon Musk, and politician Andrew Yang.

Read more
GPT-5 could soon change the world in one incredible way
A laptop opened to the ChatGPT website.

GPT-4 may have only just launched, but people are already excited about the next version of the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot technology. Now, a new claim has been made that GPT-5 will complete its training this year, and could bring a major AI revolution with it.

The assertion comes from developer Siqi Chen on Twitter, who stated: “I have been told that GPT-5 is scheduled to complete training this December and that OpenAI expects it to achieve AGI.”

Read more
ChatGPT just plugged itself into the internet. What happens next?
OpenAI's website open on a MacBook, showing ChatGPT plugins.

OpenAI just announced that ChatGPT is getting even more powerful with plugins that allow the AI to access portions of the internet. This expansion could simplify tasks like shopping and planning trips without the need to access various websites for research.

This new web integration is in testing with select partners at the moment. The list includes Expedia, FiscalNote, Instacart, Kayak, Klarna, Milo, OpenTable, Shopify, Slack, Speak, Wolfram, and Zapier.

Read more