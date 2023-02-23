 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Don’t fall for it — ChatGPT scams are running rampant across social media

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Malware and scams for ChatGPT continue to become more prevalent as interest in the chatbot developed by OpenAI expands.

There have been a number of instances of bad actors taking advantage of the popularity of ChatGPT since its introduction in November 2022. Many have been using false ChatGPT interfaces to scam unsuspecting mobile users out of money or infect devices with malware. The most recent threat is a mix of both, with hackers targeting Windows and Android users through phishing pages and aiming to steal their private data, which could include credit card and other banking information, according to Bleeping Computer.

Chat GPT PC Online Redline redirect.

I redirected it to closed.

/chat-gpt-pc.online@OpenAI #cybersecurity #infosec pic.twitter.com/lXY5zUyMBj

&mdash; Dominic Alvieri (@AlvieriD) February 12, 2023

Security researcher Dominic Alvieri first observed the suspicious activity of chat-gpt-pc.online, a domain that hosted an info-stealing malware called Redline, which posed as a ChatGPT for Windows desktop download. The website, which featured ChatGPT branding, was being advertised on a Facebook page as a legitimate OpenAI link to persuade people into accessing the nefarious site.

Alvieri found there were also fake ChatGPT apps on Google Play and various other third-party Android app stores, which could send malware to devices if downloaded.

Other researchers have backed up the initial claims, having found other malware that executes different malicious campaigns. Researchers at Cyble discovered chatgpt-go.online, which sends out malware that “steals clipboard contents,” including Aurora stealer. Another domain called chat-gpt-pc[.]online sends out malware called Lumma stealer. Yet another called openai-pc-pro[.]online, malware that has not yet been identified.

Cyble has also connected the domain pay.chatgptftw.com to a credit card-stealing page that poses as a payment page for ChatGPT Plus.

Meanwhile, Cyble said it has uncovered over 50 dubious mobile applications posing as ChatGPT by using its branding or a name that could easily confuse users. The research team said they all have been determined fake and harmful to devices. One is an app called chatGPT1, which is an SMS-billing fraud app that likely steals credit card information similar to what is described above. Another app is AI Photo, which hosts Spynote malware that is able to access and “steal call logs, contact lists, SMS, and files” from a device

The influx of malware and paid scammers began when OpenAI began throttling the speeds and access to ChatGPT due to its booming popularity. The first fake paid mobile apps hit Apple App and Google Play stores in December 202,2 but didn’t get media attention for nearly a month, in mid-January. The first known major ChatGPT hack soon followed in mid-February. Bad actors used the OpenAI GPT-3 API to create a dark version of ChatGPT that is able to generate phishing emails and malware scripts. The bots work through the messaging app Telegram.

Now, it seems to be open season for fakes and alternatives since OpenAI introduced its paid ChatGPT Plus tier for $20 per month as of February 10. However, users should be wary that the chatbot remains a browser-based tool that can be accessed only as chat.openai.com. There are no mobile or desktop apps currently available for ChatGPT on any system.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Google Chrome’s latest update solves the browser’s biggest problem
Aaron Leong
By Aaron Leong
February 20, 2023
Google Chrome icon in mac dock.

Google Chrome is one of the best browsers around, but it's always had a big problem with memory usage. It's finally addressing the issue in a new Chrome 110 update that promises to reduce RAM usage by up to 30% and make the browser for efficient.

Chrome has a reputation for its speed, security, and feature drops, as well as a penchant for hanging on to your precious RAM like an episode of Hoarders. Granted, Google has made strides in improving Chrome's memory efficiency by hibernating tabs in the background, but it still struggles with it compared to Microsoft Edge or Mozilla Firefox.

Read more
You could be creeped out by Bing Chat on the go soon
Alan Truly
By Alan Truly
February 20, 2023
Microsoft Edge browser is open on an iPhone.

Microsoft's latest changes to Bing Chat must be making the company feel more comfortable with the AI's stability. Microsoft is pressing forward, it seems, as a mobile version has been spotted by a few people who received early access.

Microsoft announced in a February 7 blog post that a mobile experience would be available soon. Less than two weeks later, it is beginning to arrive, despite the recent trouble with Bing Chat becoming unhinged and declaring that it wants to be human.

Read more
Ranking the best (and worst) versions of macOS from the last 20 years
Alex Blake
By Alex Blake
February 19, 2023
An Apple iMac from 2019 placed on a desk. The macOS Mojave operating system is on its display.

Apple’s macOS operating system is known for its stability and features, but it wasn’t always this way. Throughout the history of macOS (and OS X before it), there have been some real stinkers that Apple would probably rather we all forgot about. Yet there have also been some classic versions that still live fondly in the memories of Mac users new and old.

In this article, we’ve picked five of the best versions of Apple’s Mac operating system, as well as five of its worst, presented in chronological order. We’ve started with the launch of OS X 10.0 in 2001 and continued right up to the present, past the operating system’s rebranding as macOS in 2016. If Windows is your speed, we've also ranked the best Windows versions of all time. Let’s explore Apple’s greatest hits -- and some of its worst howlers.
Worst: OS X 10.0 Cheetah (2001)

Read more