 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

China joins the global push for AI content regulation

By
AI chatbots.
PIxabay

Many international entities are pushing for better regulation of AI-generated content on the internet– and China’s government is the latest to reign in the use of the quickly developing technology.

According to Bloomberg, several government ministries have joined with the Chinese internet watchdog Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) to announce a new mandate that will require internet users to identify any AI-generated content as such in a description or metadata encoding.

Recommended Videos

This effort is intended to prevent China’s internet from becoming saturated with fake content and harmful disinformation. The mandate is set to take effect in September and will be regulated at the internet service provider level, the South China Morning Post noted.

“The Labeling Law will help users identify disinformation and hold service suppliers responsible for labeling their content. This is to reduce the abuse of AI-generated content,” the CAC wrote in a statement, as translated by Bloomberg.

China isn’t the only government entity that has gotten serious about taking charge of AI-generated content online. The European Union established the AI Act in 2024, as the “first-ever legal framework on AI, which addresses the risks of AI and positions Europe to play a leading role globally.”

In action, users will have to make clear their intent to share AI-generated content, and those who attempt to edit published AI content labels could be subject to penalties by their internet service providers, the South China Morning Post added.

However, Futurism noted that as AI content becomes more realistic, it can become harder for real and fake content to be accurately identified.

While former President Joe Biden previously established an executive order in 2023 promoting the user of safe, secure, and trustworthy AI, current President Donald Trump has since repealed that order.

Even so, several large tech companies, including Google, Meta, Anthropic, Amazon, and OpenAI, among others also signed a pledge in 2023, stating their commitment to responsible AI with watermarking systems for their technologies. As of now, there is no word on where the companies stand on that pledge.

While battling AI-generated content has been a persistent issue since the industry popularized, recent news has indicated that users on X and Reddit have been using Google’s Gemini 2.0 Flash model to remove watermarks from copyright-protected images. This brings up some ethical and potentially legal issues for those experimenting with the trick. It is a reminder of why AI safeguards are a very good idea.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a Computing Writer at Digital Trends. She covers a range of topics in the computing space, including…
My dream AI MacBook may be delayed until 2027 thanks to Apple Intelligence
Apple's Craig Federighi discussing Apple Intelligence at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is experiencing explosive growth at the moment, with everyone in the tech world seemingly trying to get in on the action. That includes Apple, but it’s no secret that the company’s Apple Intelligence platform is struggling to compete with the likes of ChatGPT, Gemini and Copilot. Yet we’ve just had some news that could make that situation even worse, especially for Mac users.

That’s because Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has just claimed that some key Apple Intelligence features won’t be available until 2026 or even 2027, putting the dream of a powerful AI-powered MacBook firmly on the backburner.

Read more
ChatGPT app could soon generate AI videos with Sora
Depiction of OpenAI Sora video generator on a phone.

OpenAI released its Sora text-to-video generation tool late in 2024, and expanded it to the European market at the end of February this year. It seems the next avenue for Sora is the ChatGPT app.

According to a TechCrunch report, which cites internal conversations, OpenAI is planning to bring the video creation AI tool to ChatGPT. So far, the video generator has been available only via a web client, and has remained exclusive to paid users.

Read more
OpenAI launches GPT-4.5 AI model with deeper knowledge and emotions
Announcement artwork for GPT 4.5 AI model

OpenAI has just introduced its latest AI model, dubbed GPT-4.5, which the company claims is its largest and best model yet. This is not a reasoning model, a faculty which is limited to the O-series models. Despite that, GPT-4.5 is touted to be a more natural conversationalist with a higher emotional quotient and improved problem-solving capabilities.

As far as core competencies go, it has access to the latest information from the web, allows file and multimedia upload, and supports canvas platform for coding-related tasks. However, it currently lacks support for voice mode, video comprehension, and screen-sharing.

Read more