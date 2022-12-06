I like to think I have a pretty nice dual-monitor PC setup, but it turns out all this time I’ve been working and gaming like a pleb. Or at least, that’s how Cooler Master’s new Orb X gaming chair/enclosure/throne has made me feel. It’s completely ridiculous, but I still can’t promise that I don’t want one to replace my desktop setup.

Part mechanized chair, part PC battlestation, the Orb X boasts support for one 34-inch display or up to three of the best 27-inch monitors, and also comes with built-in 2.1 surround sound speakers. The chair is an “ergonomic recliner” that comes with an adjustable headrest, lumbar support, plus a footrest. There’s even a hidden compartment to store your PC or console.

Cooler Master pitches the Orb X as a place “where luxury meets technology.” Its “sleek, semi-enclosed desk space is housed in a fully automated motorized shuttle dome for superior privacy.” That last part leaves me a little skeptical, as the pulsing RGB lighting and sheer weirdness of the design is likely to be an absolute magnet for curious rubberneckers. If you’re looking for a pro-privacy workstation, this probably ain’t it.

There’s also an “automatic shuttle dome,” which basically means the roof of the contraption can move up and down at the touch of a button, making it easier to get inside. You can also control the dome roof and the chair’s angle and ergonomics while you’re sat inside the Orb X thanks to the included control pad.

The large desk space includes a built-in wireless charging pad for phones and other accessories, although Cooler Master doesn’t say what output it provides. Aside from the aforementioned control pad, there’s also a panel for hooking up your peripherals, with four USB-A slots, two USB-C ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. And, most importantly, there’s also a cup holder. Cooler Master doesn’t explicitly say the cup holder is futuristic or gadget-infused, but at this point it’s safer to just assume it is.

Cooler Master ORB X ｜Fully Immersive Multi-purpose Station

Cooler Master’s promotional video makes it clear the Orb X probably isn’t intended for your average Joe. The device is seen located in an office and, curiously, a high-end bar as a variety of beautiful übermensch conduct video conference calls and sip expensive-looking drinks in their impeccable suits, all while acting as if working inside a gigantic computer throne from the future is the most normal thing in the world. Cooler Master hasn’t mentioned pricing, but we assume the idea is if you have to ask, you can’t afford it.

The Orb X will be available in Arctic White and Universe Black colorways. You can register your interest on Cooler Master’s dedicated waitlist, if you are so inclined. There’s no release date as yet, so we’ll have to see when Cooler Master releases more info.

