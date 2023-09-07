 Skip to main content
Here’s how you can win this insane, custom Starfield PC

Jacob Roach
By
Gaming PC Modeled After Starfield Control Panel?! [Giveaway]

Modders always come out with some wild PC designs for new game releases, but this custom Starfield PC from Skytech Gaming might be one of the coolest I’ve ever seen. It’s a machine that comes from a collaboration between Skytech Gaming, Intel, and SignalRGB, and you can enter for a chance to win it.

The giveaway just launched, so you have 45 days to enter for a chance to win the computer on SignalRGB’s website. It’s a Gleam giveaway, so you can rake up more chances to win the PC by following the collaborators on different social platforms.

Controls on a custom Starfield PC.
SignalRGB

The PC looks amazing, but it has a lot of interesting functionality, as well. The built-in screen includes various system stats, so you can monitor your performance while using the machine. In addition, indicator lights on the front show your status in-game through the SignalRGB app. The indicator lights are truly unique to Starfield. They show your ship’s stats, and they’ll start blinking red if any of your ship’s systems are damaged.

At the bottom, you’ll find two Elgato Stream Decks built in, along with four control knobs that can control settings light your lighting brightness and volume.

That’s great, but it’s the stunning attention to detail that makes this machine look so great. There’s weathering on the bottom and sides of the machine, giving it a lived-in look that fits perfectly with the aesthetic of Starfield. Even the three front-panel USB ports fit seamlessly into the design of the machine.

It’s plenty powerful, too. Although you should still follow our best settings for Starfieldthe game comes kitted out with an Intel Core i7-13700K, AMD RX 7900 XTX, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. The machine doesn’t have one of AMD’s exclusive Starfield-themed GPUs, but I’ll take this custom PC over one of those GPUs any day.

Internals on a custom Starfield PC.
SignalRGB

Although it will be tough to upgrade, you can pull down the screen at the front of the machine to service the internals.

Outside of Starfield, the company also demonstrated the ability to use custom lighting to sync your peripherals together, as well as connect them with other games. Though, let’s be honest, nothing beats the look the PC has when it’s running with Starfield. 

