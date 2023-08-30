When AMD announced its limited-edition, Starfield-themed GPU, the PC gaming world had a collective question: How can I get one? We’ve seen a couple of giveaways, but we’ve now seen the first one go up for sale on eBay — with bidding currently at $3,500.
Bidding started on the card just hours before this story was written, so it’ll likely sell for much more once the one-week auction is done. This is a bundle, which includes both an limited-edition Starfield RX 7900 XTX and a Ryzen 7 7800X3D in an exclusive Starfield-themed box. It also comes in a collector’s box, fit with Starfield-themed GPU cables and a badge of authenticity.
Thankfully, this isn’t just a scalper capitalizing on a very rare GPU. The seller says all proceeds from the sale will go to support Mental Drive Inc., which is a nonprofit organization that uses automobiles as a vehicle — pun intended — to connect people around mental health awareness. It’s not clear, however, if this sale is part of a partnership with AMD or just a bundle that landed in the right hands.
The listing goes up alongside warnings of scams. Bill Murphy, go-to-market manager for independent software vendors at AMD, warned about fake giveaways, as reported by Tom’s Hardware.
The fake giveaway Murphy references comes from an account that has shared several Starfield leaks over the past few weeks, so it’s worth doing your due diligence if you see giveaways from unknown accounts making the rounds on social media.
The limited-edition GPU comes as a result of AMD’s “exclusive” partnership with Starfield on PC. Although we only have the graphics card to show for it right now — which is one of the best graphics cards you can buy — the partnership has been at the center of some controversy.
Online communities have speculated that the game will exclusively support AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), skipping out on Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). Although we know the game will support FSR 2, which is an impressive piece of kit, DLSS generally offers better image quality at more demanding quality modes.
We won’t have to wait long to know for sure. Starfield‘s early access period is set to begin on September 1 on PC, with a general release coming five days later on September 6.
