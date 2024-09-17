 Skip to main content
CyberGhost review: a fast streaming VPN with some inconsistencies

The CyberGhost VPN app is open and showing servers on a PC monitor.
CyberGhost VPN
“CyberGhost VPN is a fast VPN with great customer service and a huge number of servers.”
Pros
  • Easy-to-use design
  • Quick, reliable server connections
  • Fast, helpful 24/7 live chat support
  • Fast servers worldwide
Cons
  • Speeds are somewhat inconsistent
  • Free extension is only a proxy
  • Limited options

CyberGhost is a well-known and trusted virtual private network (VPN). It has more than 10,000 servers in 100 countries, so you should be able to find one almost anywhere in the world.

I decided to give CyberGhost a try to find out if it’s one of the best VPNs available, how fast it is, and whether it’s worth the cost to subscribe.

Tiers and pricing

CyberGhost currently has a good bargain on a one-year subscription.
CyberGhost currently has a good bargain on a one-year subscription. CyberGhost

CyberGhost doesn’t advertise its free version but you can use the browser extension without an account at no charge. However, you can only connect to four countries: the U.S., Germany, the Netherlands, and Romania. After selecting a location, operation is super simple — just switch it on or off.

It’s important to note that the extension is just a proxy, not a VPN. This isn’t apparent, but I found this out when I asked support to confirm the limitations. Still, many websites work through a proxy, and it’s a fast and simple way to hide your location. Your IP address is visible to your internet service provider and your activity can be tracked by third parties.

CyberGhost has a free browser extension but its only a proxy.
CyberGhost has a free browser extension, but it’s only a proxy. Digital Trends

If you need protection, but don’t want to pay, we made a list of the best free VPNs that don’t compromise your privacy.

CyberGhost does have a 24-hour free trial and offers a 45-day money-back guarantee, so there’s no risk when testing the service. A subscription allows use on seven devices at once, so you get better value if you’re sharing with family or friends.

CyberGhost provides unlimited data for $13 per month. Of course, better deals are available if you choose a longer subscription period. The six-month plan costs $48.

For only $2 more, you can get an annual subscription and a special offer adds six months to the first year. By paying $50 in advance, the average monthly cost drops to $2.75. Afterward, the average is $4.13 per month.

Design

It's easy to set up and use CyberGhost VPN.
It’s easy to set up and use CyberGhost VPN. Digital Trends

CyberGhost is known for its user-friendly design and that’s apparent right from the start. As soon as I subscribed, the website launched a tour of features. I didn’t have to search for the no-log verification report. It was right there on the welcome page.

Tabs on the right provide links to install CyberGhost VPN apps and browser extensions on various platforms. As I mentioned, the extension is only a proxy, so I only installed it for testing. For actual use, the VPN offers better protection.

The Windows app launches as a small window nestled at the bottom-right corner or my screen, signaling that it can be opened from the system tray. I moved it to the center of my screen and expanded the server panel with the arrow.

I was surprised to see that CyberGhost started with favorites assigned for France, Germany, the U.S., and the U.K. I suppose those are common choices for North American customers.

I browsed the server tabs and was impressed by the variety of servers optimized for different tasks, including streaming, gaming, and torrenting. There are even a limited number of servers (19 when I checked) that are designated NoSpy servers. All are in Romania at CyberGhost headquarters to ensure optimum security.

CyberGhost doesn't offer many advanced options and split-tunneling only works with OpenVPN.
CyberGhost doesn’t offer many advanced options and split-tunneling only works with OpenVPN. Digital Trends

Near the bottom, I found privacy settings with a default kill switch enabled to block internet traffic if the connection drops. The Smart rules section has an exceptions tab that lets me disable the VPN for certain websites. This is similar to split-tunneling, but it isn’t available for apps and only works when I’m using the slower OpenVPN protocol.

I can select WireGuard, IKEv2, OpenVPN, or automatic protocols in settings. Random ports are possible if I use OpenVPN. For basic operation, everything is quick and easy, but advanced features are somewhat limited and require more effort.

Features

CyberGhost was quite fast when connecting to France.
CyberGhost was quite fast when connecting to France. Digital Trends

CyberGhost provides reliable connections and generally fast speeds. That’s why it’s included in our guide to the best VPNs for video streaming.

I checked download and upload speeds, as well as latency, with SpeedTest.net to get a real-world measurement of how fast CyberGhost is. Connection speeds vary depending on your location, time of day, and server load, so your results could be different.

I was surprised to see poor speeds from Canada, since that’s where I live. Without a VPN, I get 900 Mbps uploads and downloads. The best I measured was a disappointing 128 Mbps download speed. The 110 Mbps upload rate and 33ms ping were nice, though. I searched the server list and saw only three locations for Canada, which helps explain the results.

I live in Canada but downloads were surprisingly slow from a Canadian server.
I live in Canada, but downloads were surprisingly slow from a Canadian server. Digital Trends

I enjoyed much better speeds when connecting to servers in other countries. Downloads ranged between 228 Mbps on the other side of the world in Australia to 529 Mbps with a server in France, which is still quite distant. Just across the border, my U.S. connection was quick at 438 Mbps.

Overseas upload speeds are always slow and CyberGhost servers measured less than 5 Mbps, with latency of over 100 s for European servers and over 200ms pings in Australia.

CyberGhost’s NoSpy servers must stay busy because they were dismal at 2 Mbps speeds for downloads and less than 1 Mbps for uploads. I’d only choose NoSpy if I felt I was in potential danger and needed the most security despite the speed penalty.

Support

CyberGhost customer support was super fast and helpful.
CyberGhost customer support was superfast and helpful. Digital Trends

CyberGhost offers 24/7 support via live chat, as well as guides that you can search or browse if you prefer to learn more about VPNs or find solutions for yourself.

I tested customer support, reaching out late on a Sunday, and got an immediate response. I confirmed that the browser extension is free. The CyberGhost agent clarified that it’s a proxy server only, not a VPN. That means it might unblock content, but your activity can still be tracked.

CyberGhost support was quick, friendly, and helpful.

Privacy and security

CyberGhost has a strict no-log policy and requires only your login details to connect to its VPN service. Payment details are handled by third-party providers. CyberGhost doesn’t sell or share your data with third-party advertisers.

That means your internet activity and personal information can’t be tracked or accessed by anyone, even CyberGhost employees. CyberGhost is a Romanian company outside of the Five Eyes security alliance.

I couldn’t find any record of a noteworthy CyberGhost data breach. For example, a minor issue in 2020 might have exposed 120 email addresses and 14 usernames from voluntary user surveys.

You privacy should be secure with CyberGhost.

Is CyberGhost right for you?

CyberGhost supports Windows, macOS, and Linux computers, andit  makes mobile apps for Android and iOS. If you want a VPN that’s easy to set up and use, the first year bonus that adds six months is a bargain.

In my tests, download speeds were good enough to make CyberGhost a viable ExpressVPN and NordVPN alternative. All three are top streaming VPNs.

CyberGhost is a very good VPN overall, but I prefer Proton VPN’s server list that shows server load to lets me estimate speeds. NordVPN has consistently faster download speeds and more features.

