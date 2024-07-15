This gaming PC with RTX 4060 Ti has a $300 discount before Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to save hundreds (Yes, hundreds!) of dollars of high-end technology and electronics. Gamers out there looking for a new PC to add to their gaming experience will absolutely love this deal. Prime members can receive 13% off the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC with RTX 4060 Ti. Originally priced at $1,500, you can score this cool PC for just $1,300! Add this PC to your cart and be sure to check out some of the other best Prime Day deals we’ve found so far. Keep reading to learn more about this gaming PC!

Why you should buy the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC

Finding the perfect gaming PC isn’t always the easiest task. Luckily for you, the CyberPower PC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC is perfect for any kind of gamer who loves fast speed and high resolutions. With the latest generation of high-performance Intel Core processors and ultra-quick DDR RAM to easily handle system-intensive tasks, this PC provides smooth gaming and a unique multimedia experience. A few features of this PC include discreet video cards, an Intel 13th Generation Processer, a performance NVIDIA Graphics Processor and wireless 802.11 AC Wi-Fi. The purchase of this PIC includes a gaming keyboard and RGB 7 color mouse combo, so all you are missing is a gaming monitor!

The CyberPower PC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC is covered with a minimalist tempered glass PC chassis that offers an angular and elegant design aesthetic. It also features built-in RGB lighting and fans, mic-in ports and a front I/O panel. You can easily beat all of your opponents with this PC that is optimized for gaming at ultra-high game settings and high resolutions. It is even VR-ready with HTC VIVE and Oculus Rift.

Now is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of one of the best Prime Day gaming PC deals. This is one Amazon Prime Day deal you are not going to want to miss. Grab the CyberPower PC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC for $1,300 before time runs out. That is a deal of 13% off its original price. Now, get to shopping!