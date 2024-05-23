 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

A massive PC upgrade could arrive in 2025

By
DDR5 memory installed into a motherboard.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Rumors are starting to circulate about DDR6 memory, and it could arrive sooner than you think. A rumor posted by DarkmontTech shows some preliminary targets for next-gen DDR6 memory, and it sounds like a massive upgrade.

There isn’t any information about where this slide is from, but it claims that DDR6 is on track for release sometime next year with a massive bump to speed, which lines up with some early rumors about DDR6 from a few years ago. The slide says that speeds of 8.8 GT/s to 17.6 GT/s are expected for the initial version, and that could climb all the way up to 21 GT/s. For reference, DDR5 operates between 4.8 GT/s and 6.4 GT/s, with some newer kits reaching up to 8.4 GT/s.

Recommended Videos

HELLLOOOO NURSE pic.twitter.com/Eq7mVEHnqq

&mdash; Darkmont (@DarkmontTech) May 21, 2024

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Backing up the claim, however, is a presentation from JEDEC (the group behind the DDR standard), which details the future work on low-profile DDR6 modules. Initially, DDR6 will target the peak speed of what we see with DDR5 at around 8.8 GT/s, but it’ll go much faster shortly after being introduced. That’s usually what we see with new memory standards, anyway.

Although DDR6 is supposedly targeting a 2025 release, it may take a while before Intel and AMD support the standard on their platforms. For instance, the initial specification for DDR5 was released in July 2020, but it took more than a year for Intel to launch its Core i9-12900K with support for the new memory standard. And it took AMD more than two years to launch its Ryzen 9 7950X with support for DDR5.

We have a way to go before DDR6 becomes the cutting-edge memory standard, so don’t throw out your DDR5 kit just yet. Even with that, the speed advantage here is very impressive. Although speeds will initially be lower, DDR6 is targeting speeds close to the GDDR6 memory we see in graphics cards. Memory on graphics cards is generally much faster than system memory, so it’s quite the jump.

It comes at an important time, too. We’ve seen an influx of devices that need access to fast memory out of the box. There are handhelds like the ROG Ally that share memory across a CPU and GPU, as well as a trend toward soldered memory in gaming laptops. On both fronts, faster memory should improve performance on chips without dedicated video memory. We’re seeing more chips that pack memory onto the die itself, too, such as the Apple M3 and Intel’s upcoming Lunar Lake processors.

Although DDR6 is in development, the timeline and speed targets here remain a rumor. If true, however, it’s an aggressive pace for release in a time when DDR5 is still expensive and DDR4 remains an option on high-end CPUs like the Core i9-14900K.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
How to choose the best RAM for your PC in 2024
RAM inside the Starforge Navigator.

If you want to choose the best RAM for your PC, you'll be faced with a lot of terms that may not sound familiar at a glance. DDR? DIMM? CAS? XMP? When you just want something that goes well with the rest of your PC, having to pull out a dictionary before you shop can be pretty daunting.

Fortunately, picking RAM is fairly straightforward once you understand what you're looking for and what it means. In our RAM buying guide, we'll walk you through the process so that you can be happy with your choice.
Understanding RAM
The thing about RAM is that you don't need to fully get what each and every spec is responsible for -- not unless you want to. If you're building a barebones office PC, even sub-optimal RAM will make it run; the problem is that it won't run nearly as well as it could.

Read more
How a rumored CPU might embarrass the PS5
AMD CEO Lisa Su holding an APU chip.

AMD's rumored Zen 5 laptop chips look very powerful, at least if you believe a recent post on the Chiphell forums (via VideoCardz). The APUs, code-named Strix Halo, are said to come with 40 Compute Units (CUs) of AMD's RDNA 3.5 graphics architecture, which is more than what you'll find in the PlayStation 5.

According to the post, AMD is prepping two variants. One is supposedly a 16-core model packing 40 CUs for the GPU, while the other is a 12-core model with 32 CUs. The poster also shared performance estimates for these chips, showing the chip with 40 CUs performing about as well as an RTX 4060 Ti desktop GPU in 3DMark Time Spy.

Read more
Ghost of Tsushima is already shaping up to be a monster PC port
Jin wearing the Sarugami armor with Iki island in the background.

Sony detailed the features that will be available in the Ghost of Tsushima PC port on Tuesday, setting the stage for when the game launches on May 16. Despite some rocky PC ports from PlayStation Studios and porting studio Nixxes in the past, Ghost of Tsushima already looks impressive.
Ghost of Tsushima DLSS, FSR, and XeSS
It's launching with all of the modern bells and whistles a PC gamer could want. That includes support for Nvidia's DLSS 3 and AMD's FSR 3, both of which support upscaling and frame generation. There's also support for Intel XeSS, as well as native anti-aliasing modes for FSR and DLSS. This runs the game at native resolution but uses the anti-aliasing of the upscalers for improved image quality -- read our explainer on Nvidia Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing for more on that.

There's a treasure trove of features here that means virtually every PC gamer will have access to performance-boosting tech. FSR 3 support at launch is particularly noteworthy. Adoption of AMD's frame generation tech has been slow, and although we've seen it in recent games, it usually isn't available at launch.

Read more