 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Dell 27-inch gaming monitor is discounted from $370 to $150

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Dell G2723H gaming monitor with Smite on its screen.
Dell

A powerful gaming PC needs a decent gaming monitor as its partner, or else you’ll be wasting your machine’s capabilities. If you haven’t upgraded yet, we highly recommend taking advantage of Dell’s offer for the 27-inch Dell S2723H gaming monitor. From its original price of $370, it’s down to less than half at just $150. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this $220 discount gets taken down, so if you want this display, you’re going to have to push through with your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Dell S2723H gaming monitor

Despite its relatively affordable price, the Dell S2723H gaming monitor challenges the best gaming monitors with its 27-inch screen that features Full HD resolution and a 280Hz refresh rate. A monitor’s refresh rate dictates how often the images on the screen are updated — higher refresh rates support higher frame rates in games, which will make a huge difference when you’re playing fast-paced titles because input lag will be reduced, according to our computer monitor buying guide. On top of that, the Dell S2723H gaming monitor is equipped with AMD’s FreeSync Premium and Nvidia’s G-Sync, which will eliminate screen tearing and stuttering for a seamless gaming experience.

The Dell S2723H gaming monitor comes with a height-adjustable stand that you can tilt, swivel, and pivot into the perfect viewing position so that you can stay comfortable while playing the best PC games. Your eyes are even more protected with Dell’s ComfortView Plus, which reduces blue light emissions without sacrificing display quality. These will let you play for several hours at a time, in addition to the vents at the back that will prevent overheating through improved heat dispersion.

Trending Deal:

Gamers on the hunt for monitor deals shouldn’t miss this opportunity to get the 27-inch Dell S2723H gaming monitor for less than half its sticker price of $370. A $220 discount from Dell means this amazing screen is yours for a very affordable $150, but you’ll need to push through with the transaction right now because we’re not sure if the offer will still be available tomorrow. If you move slow, you may lose this chance at getting the 27-inch Dell S2723H gaming monitor for this cheap.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best laptop deals: Save on HP, Lenovo, Dell and Apple
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 playing Cyberpunk 2077.

Buying a new laptop can be very daunting, especially with how saturated the market is with dozens of options from nearly a dozen brands and various configurations of each of those laptops. Even worse is trying to navigate the maze of available laptop deals across various retailers, and for those who don't want to do all that legwork, you're in luck! We've used our experience to collect the best deals in various categories to ensure you get the best bang for your buck. All you need to do is have a general sense of what specs or brand you want, and we'll likely have a deal for it listed below.

Best Laptop Deals

Read more
Best gaming laptop deals: Razer, Alienware, MSI, and more
Razer Blade 17 angled view showing display and left side.

There has been a huge boom in gaming laptops in the past few years; once they were bulky, expensive, and not that good, we now have thin and lightweight configurations with lots of power. We're also seeing more and more powerful GPUs in gaming laptops, although it's important to note that even if laptop GPUs have the same name as desktop GPUs, they often aren't the same. Even so, having a laptop RTX 4070 or 4080, which are one step down from their desktop counterparts, are leaps and bounds better than a few years ago when we'd have to rely on the processor to do all the graphical lifting.
There's a lot of variety to pick from, and the market is saturated with deals, so to help you along, we've collected some of our favorite gaming laptop deals below. We've broken it up between Intel CPUs and AMD CPUs so you can pick the processor family you feel most comfortable with.

Best Gaming Laptop Deals (Intel)

Read more
Best Alienware deals: Save on gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

Alienware has a reputation for making some of the most high-end and expensive gaming gear on the market, and it has a well-deserved reputation. That means a lot of folks have an interest in grabbing one of Alienware's devices, whether it's a laptop or a monitor, but they can be a bit out of reach for most folks. Luckily, there are always great gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals to go around, and we've collected some of our favorites from Alienware, including some excellent gaming monitor deals.

Best Alienware Gaming PC Deals

Read more