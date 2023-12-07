This Dell 27-inch gaming monitor is discounted from $370 to $150

A powerful gaming PC needs a decent gaming monitor as its partner, or else you’ll be wasting your machine’s capabilities. If you haven’t upgraded yet, we highly recommend taking advantage of Dell’s offer for the 27-inch Dell S2723H gaming monitor. From its original price of $370, it’s down to less than half at just $150. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this $220 discount gets taken down, so if you want this display, you’re going to have to push through with your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Dell S2723H gaming monitor

Despite its relatively affordable price, the Dell S2723H gaming monitor challenges the best gaming monitors with its 27-inch screen that features Full HD resolution and a 280Hz refresh rate. A monitor’s refresh rate dictates how often the images on the screen are updated — higher refresh rates support higher frame rates in games, which will make a huge difference when you’re playing fast-paced titles because input lag will be reduced, according to our computer monitor buying guide. On top of that, the Dell S2723H gaming monitor is equipped with AMD’s FreeSync Premium and Nvidia’s G-Sync, which will eliminate screen tearing and stuttering for a seamless gaming experience.

The Dell S2723H gaming monitor comes with a height-adjustable stand that you can tilt, swivel, and pivot into the perfect viewing position so that you can stay comfortable while playing the best PC games. Your eyes are even more protected with Dell’s ComfortView Plus, which reduces blue light emissions without sacrificing display quality. These will let you play for several hours at a time, in addition to the vents at the back that will prevent overheating through improved heat dispersion.

Trending Deal:

Gamers on the hunt for monitor deals shouldn’t miss this opportunity to get the 27-inch Dell S2723H gaming monitor for less than half its sticker price of $370. A $220 discount from Dell means this amazing screen is yours for a very affordable $150, but you’ll need to push through with the transaction right now because we’re not sure if the offer will still be available tomorrow. If you move slow, you may lose this chance at getting the 27-inch Dell S2723H gaming monitor for this cheap.

Editors' Recommendations