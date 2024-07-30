Looking for awesome laptop deals? Right now, Dell has a great back to school sale with hefty discounts on a wide range of laptops. Whether you’re looking for an inexpensive model or something much more high-end, there’s something here for you. There are also some excellent monitor deals happening too if you simply need an upgrade to your home or dorm setup. If you’re keen to check out the sale for yourself, simply tap the button below to see what’s there. Alternatively, keep reading and we’ll take you through our highlights from the Dell back to school sale.

Dell Inspiron 15 — $430, was $550

Inexpensive but sure to be a good bet as Dell is one of the best laptop brands around, the Dell Inspiron 15 is perfect if you simply need to type up some reports for school. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are all the essentials you need while there’s also a 15.6-inch full HD screen which looks great. It has a 120Hz refresh rate which is good to see at this price, while the 720p HD webcam is perfect for taking calls through.

Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor — $700, was $900

For one of the best monitors for gamers, check out the Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor. It’s a 34-inch curved monitor with offers QD-OLED technology. The latter means a higher peak luminance and greater color gamut range than white OLED while you get a cinema-grade color coverage of DCI-P3 99.3% across its wide viewing angles. There’s also 1,000 nits peak brightness along with infinite contrast ratio and VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology and VESA AdaptiveSync display certification to ensure ultra-low latency and tear-free gaming. It all comes together to ensure the Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor looks fantastic right down to its 165Hz refresh rate.

Dell Inspiron Desktop — $800, was $1,000

Dell makes some of the best desktop computers with the Dell Inspiron Desktop a good option for anyone looking for a permanent setup. This model has a 14th-generation Intel Core i7-14700 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also includes a keyboard and optical mouse while the tower unit provides ports in all the right places with options on the front and back depending on what you want to hook up. Sleek and easy to fit under your desk, the Dell Inspiron Desktop isn’t super exciting but it’s reliable and simply needs a monitor hooked up to get started.

Dell Latitude 5540 laptop — $883, was $1,506

For work needs, how about the Dell Latitude 5540 laptop? It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1345U processor, 16GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. More storage would have been nice but the focus here is on security. The Dell Latitude 5540 laptop promises to be the industry’s most secure commercial PC with intelligent privacy features right down to onlooker detection if someone happens to be peering at your screen. There’s also ExpressSign-in support. The screen is a 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 resolution so it looks good too.

Dell Latitude 9330 2-in-1 — $1,029, was $1,911

The Dell Latitude 9330 2-in-1 is a business-focused laptop which also has a 2-in-1 screen for extra flexibility for hosting a presentation or relaxing. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1260U processor alongside 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Its screen is the greatest strength here though as it’s a 13.3-inch QHD+ touchscreen with 2560 x 1600 resolution so it looks delightful. It also has an IR webcam above it while there’s a proximity sensor for added security. It’s highly portable while also being flexible thanks to its sleeker size, and still packs in some great security features.

Dell XPS 14 — $1,700, was $2,000

Set to be one of the best laptops for many people, the Dell XPS 14 is packed with great hardware. It has the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor along with 16GB of memory and a massive 1TB of SSD storage. It’s also fairly good for light gaming thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 so if you need a powerful laptop for school but also want to game a little, this is your chance to do so. The display is a 14.5-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. Not designed with games in mind, it’ll still look pretty good. Other useful extras include a 1080p full HD webcam along with dual array microphones and an ambient light sensor. Up to 21 hours of battery life is great too.

Dell XPS 16 — $2,550, was $3,050

The Dell XPS 16 is the ultimate powerhouse for anyone with ambitious content creation plans. It has an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor along with a massive 32GB of memory to ensure plenty of multitasking is possible. There’s still 1TB of SSD storage but that’s fine for most needs. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card which is perfect alongside the exceptional looking 16.3-inch OLED UHD+ display which is a touchscreen and has a resolution of 3840 x 2400. It’s quite the potent combination of hardware while little details like a fingerprint reader on the keyboard and a sleek build are all considered here too.