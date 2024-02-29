You probably spent a lot of time choosing or building your computer, and who wouldn’t? Especially if you’re a gamer, content creator, developer, or you work with AI. You want something suitably powerful to handle those tasks with ease. But while doing so, you might have forgotten to choose a top computer monitor. A model that includes high-resolution support, high frame rates, and an overall excellent design. Maybe you reused an old monitor. Or, perhaps you’d like to upgrade to a multi-monitor setup? Thanks to top computer monitor deals at Dell, you can do precisely that. Expect to save up to 25% more on top deals with phenomenal options. Dell UltraSharp monitors, curved gaming monitors, and even portable monitors are all on sale. Head over to Dell to shop before these deals are gone, or keep reading to see some of our top sales picks.

Why you should shop Dell’s top computer monitor sale

Whether you’re looking to replace an old monitor, upgrade to a curved or high-resolution option, or need a new monitor for your laptop or computer, there are plenty of options in this Dell sale. How about an incredible ?

This is perfect for upgrading from 1080P or 1440P up to ultra-HD. It’s a VA (vertical alignment) LCD panel that supports a maximum resolution of 2160P or 3840 by 2160 at 60Hz. The thin bezels and elegant design would be right at home on a minimalist’s favorite desk.

Or, prioritize the high frame rates with this that features full HD at 1920 by 1080 with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Work from home or remotely and want an extra screen you can take with you? You can grab to use virtually anywhere. It connects via USB-C and offers a full HD (1920 by 1080) picture in a size comparable to most laptops.

The is about as premium as it gets. With a maximum WQHD resolution of 3440 by 1440, it still offers an incredible refresh rate of 165Hz. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology and has a 0.1ms response time. Plus, the curved design will seem like it’s wrapping around you as you play, fully immersing you in whatever virtual world you’re exploring.

Either way, if you’re considering getting a new monitor, you should probably head over to Dell to shop soon. These deals won’t last forever, and up to 25% off some top computer monitors is a great offer.

