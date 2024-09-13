The best gaming laptop under $1,000 just got cheaper

Great gaming laptop deals don’t have to cost thousands, as this deal at Dell demonstrates. Right now, you can buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop for $750 instead of $900, so you’re saving a sizeable $150 off the regular price. The laptop isn’t the fastest of gaming laptops, but it’s the perfect entry point if you’re on a tight budget but still want a gaming laptop, such as to take to your dorm or simply to relax with from time to time. If that sounds like you, read on while we take you through what the Dell G15 gaming laptop has to offer.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

Dell ranks highly among our look at the best laptop brands, but notably, it’s the Alienware brand that rises to the top of the best gaming laptop brands. Fortunately with laptops like the Dell G15 gaming laptop, you kind of get the best of both worlds. You won’t see cool Alienware-inspired aesthetics here, but you do get things like a superior thermal design compared to the best laptops from Dell. We put the Dell G15 in our best gaming laptops ranking as the “best budget gaming laptop under $1,000.”

The Dell G15 gaming laptop offers a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-13450HX processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s nothing too impressive and we’d certainly like to see more memory, but it’s a solid starting point at this price. My gaming laptop has 512GB of SSD storage and it does mean I need to swap out a few games installs from time to time, but it’s not too much hassle unless you want to have many games ready to go at once.

For the graphics card, the Dell G15 gaming laptop has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. That’s reasonable at this price but you’ll need to temper your expectations if you want to play games on Ultra High levels. On the plus side, it means when buying one of the best gaming monitors to work alongside this, you won’t need to buy anything more advanced than a 1080p monitor.

Of course, when using on the move, the Dell G15 gaming laptop’s display is more than sufficient. It has a 15.6-inch full HD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution and a reliable 120Hz refresh rate which will cut down on motion blur. The Dell G15 gaming laptop also has a sweet looking backlit keyboard and it factors in a numeric keypad which is useful.

With all the core essentials you need for starting out on your gaming laptop journey, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is a tempting option for keeping costs down. It normally costs $900, which is pretty good on its own, but it’s even more affordable now that it’s down to $750 at Dell. It won’t stay this price for long, so take a look at it for yourself before you miss out.