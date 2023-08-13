 Skip to main content
Dell G16 gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $300 off today

If you’re familiar with Dell, then you probably know about the Dell G15, a gaming laptop regularly recommended for its balance of cost against features, so when the G16 came out, we were pretty excited. That said, the G-lineup of gaming laptops has always been entry-to-mid-range, so there are compromises here and there, but overall, it offers excellent value. Luckily, Dell is currently running a sale on the G16, bringing it down to $1,000 from its usual $1,300 price tag, which is significant and makes this G16 a must-buy.

Why you should buy the Dell G16

The graphics card is always the heart and soul of any gaming setup, and we’re happy to say that this G16 has a reasonably powerful RTX 3060 running under the hood, and while it might not compete with some of the best gaming PCs out there, it’s a great GPU for a laptop. The RTX 3060 works well for 2k gaming, which is good since the monitor comes with a QHD+ resolution and 165Hz refresh rate, and the 16-inch size means you get the highly superior 16:10 aspect ratio. That said, the RTX 3060 isn’t going to be able to hit 165Hz at 2k at high settings for most games, and you’re likely looking closer to 60Hz for most modern AAA games. Alternatively, if you like playing competitive online games where frames matter, you can drop down to 1080p to push the higher refresh rate, making this a versatile gaming laptop.

As for the CPU, you get a mid-to-high-end 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H which will easily handle most games, as well as other tasks you might throw at it that are CPU-heavy, such as editing, productivity, or streaming. We also really appreciate the 16GB of DDR5 RAM, the fastest on the market and more than enough for most users, and potentially even power users as well. Unfortunately, storage is at the lower end with a 512GB SSD, which probably won’t fit more than 3-4 modern AAA games that are easily over 80GB. Luckily, you can increase the internal storage to 1TB for an extra $100, or alternatively, you could grab one of these external hard drive deals to store all your non-gaming files or games you aren’t currently playing.

Overall, this G16 is a versatile gaming laptop, and for the discounted price from Dell, bringing it down to $1,000 from $1,300, it’s also excellent value and well worth grabbing, even if you do decide to increase the storage for an extra $100. That said, it’s always worth checking out some other great gaming laptop deals out there for variety.

