Dell has a spring sale event which mea32ns now is the perfect time to dive into the laptop deals it has to offer. If you’ve been struggling to choose between a laptop or tablet, you can have both when you buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1. Normally priced at $800, it’s down to $550 for a brief time at Dell. As with all Dell offers, it won’t stay at $250 for very long so take a quick look at why it’s worth it then hit the buy button below.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1

As one of the best laptop brands, you can trust in Dell. With the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those kind of specs are about right for the price, but the standout feature is its 14-inch full HD+ touchscreen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution. It supports a stylus pen but as with all the best 2-in-1 laptops, it works well solely with your fingertips too.

The laptop is designed to be as helpful as possible in a variety of different situations. Its 14-inch screen is 5.6% larger than a standard 14-inch display thanks to its 16:10 aspect ratio, while there’s a full HD webcam that uses temporal noise reduction hardware and wide dynamic range software to ensure you look better in all kinds of lighting conditions. It also uses AI to reduce background noise while any time you need to definitely be alone, there’s a mechanical camera privacy shutter too. The 360-degree hinge means you can easily switch the laptop around to be used in tablet mode or for presentations while a 14% larger touchpad proves useful while working too. This may not be one of the best laptops for speed but for convenience, you can’t go wrong with the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1.

Usually priced at $800, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 for only $550 at Dell. The $250 price cut is for a strictly limited time only so if it appeals, you’ll need to get straight to buying fast. We can’t see you regretting it as it’s a well-made device in so many ways.

