 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell spring sale event slashes $250 off this popular 2-in-1 laptop

Jennifer Allen
By
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 in tent fold.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Dell has a spring sale event which mea32ns now is the perfect time to dive into the laptop deals it has to offer. If you’ve been struggling to choose between a laptop or tablet, you can have both when you buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1. Normally priced at $800, it’s down to $550 for a brief time at Dell. As with all Dell offers, it won’t stay at $250 for very long so take a quick look at why it’s worth it then hit the buy button below.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 sitting on a table.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

As one of the best laptop brands, you can trust in Dell. With the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those kind of specs are about right for the price, but the standout feature is its 14-inch full HD+ touchscreen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution. It supports a stylus pen but as with all the best 2-in-1 laptops, it works well solely with your fingertips too.

The laptop is designed to be as helpful as possible in a variety of different situations. Its 14-inch screen is 5.6% larger than a standard 14-inch display thanks to its 16:10 aspect ratio, while there’s a full HD webcam that uses temporal noise reduction hardware and wide dynamic range software to ensure you look better in all kinds of lighting conditions. It also uses AI to reduce background noise while any time you need to definitely be alone, there’s a mechanical camera privacy shutter too. The 360-degree hinge means you can easily switch the laptop around to be used in tablet mode or for presentations while a 14% larger touchpad proves useful while working too. This may not be one of the best laptops for speed but for convenience, you can’t go wrong with the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1.

Related

Usually priced at $800, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 for only $550 at Dell. The $250 price cut is for a strictly limited time only so if it appeals, you’ll need to get straight to buying fast. We can’t see you regretting it as it’s a well-made device in so many ways.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Perfect for school, this HP 2-in-1 laptop is $250 off for a limited time
hp pavilion x360 14 review 01

Students who need a reliable laptop for their daily workload should check out the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop. The device already provides immense value for its original price of $800, so it's an even bigger steal at just $550 following a $250 discount from HP. Like most laptop deals that are perfect for school, we don't expect this offer to last long, so if you want to take advantage of the lowered price, you'll have to buy it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop
In terms of performance, the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop will be able to keep up with all kinds of tasks for school with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It's also got 8GB of RAM that's a good starting point for laptops, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need, and a 256GB SSD for storage. The device has Windows 11 Home pre-installed, and the HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual-array digital microphones for joining online classes and meetings.

Read more
Lenovo Legion 5i deal slashes $660 off the popular gaming laptop
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.

The gaming laptops that are worth buying aren't exactly affordable, but fortunately there are gaming laptop deals that reduce their prices to pull them within reach for more gamers. For example, the popular Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 is currently on sale with a $660 discount from Lenovo, so it can be yours for $1,380 instead of its original price of $2,040. It's still not cheap, but if you buy it now, you'll get savings that you can spend on accessories and video games.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 gaming laptop
The Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 may not be as expensive as the high-end models of the best gaming laptops, but it provides powerful performance that won't have trouble running the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for the vast majority of gamers.

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $500 off today
A person types on an Alienware M15 at a desk.

Not all laptop deals cater to the needs of gamers, but this one certainly does -- a $500 discount for the Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop, which pulls the machine's price down to $1,200 from its original price of $1,700. We're not sure how long this offer will last, so if you need a new gaming laptop that's dependable and relatively affordable, you'll want to hurry with your purchase to enjoy the savings.

Why you should buy the Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop
A gaming laptop should be designed to keep up with the increasing requirements of video games, according to our laptop buying guide. That won't be a problem with the Alienware m15 R7, which is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for most gamers. With these components, the Alienware m15 R7 can challenge the best gaming laptops in terms of running the best PC games, though for some of the more demanding titles, you may have to select low to medium settings for the graphics to ensure smooth gameplay.

Read more