This popular Dell 2-in-1 laptop is $250 off while stocks last

Jennifer Allen
By
By now, we all know that Dell is one of the best places to go for excellent laptop deals. That’s easily the case with the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop that’s on sale right now. Usually priced at $700, it’s down to $450 for a limited time making it far more affordable for many people. Ideal if you can’t decide between a laptop or a tablet, you won’t want to miss out on this $250 saving. Here’s what you need to know about it before you buy this well-priced system.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14

Dell doesn’t currently feature on our look at the best 2-in-1 laptops but as one of the best laptop brands, it knows how to get the best out of whatever it makes. With the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. As you’d expect from a 2-in-1 laptop, the highlight is its screen.

It has a 14-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 250 nits of brightness, and ComfortView technology. Of course, it’s a touchscreen with a 360-degree hinge so you can easily rotate it to use as a tablet or in tent mode for presentations or watching shows. Its up-firing speakers also offer Dolby Atmos spatial audio so it’s an ideal laptop for streaming shows or music. A roomy 16:10 aspect ratio looks great making the screen taller so you can see more.

There’s also ExpressCharge support with the battery able to hit 80% capacity within just 60 minutes of charging, thereby modeling what many of the best laptops https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/best-laptops/ provide. There’s also a full HD webcam with dual microphones and background noise-reducing AI to help ensure you look at your best on calls. A manual privacy shutter is a convenient touch too.

Usually priced at $700, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is currently down to $450 at Dell. A considerable saving of $250, this is an ideal laptop for anyone who wants something budget-friendly but that still offers plenty of functionality. Easily one of the better 2-in-1 laptop deals around, check it out now before the deal ends soon.

