Need a cheap student laptop? This Dell is down to just $300

By
The Dell Inspiron 15 at a side angle while showing an image of a man and a ball.
Dell

Now that we’re just several days away from the true kick-off to the back-to-school shopping season, one category that’s going to see a lot of attention is student laptop deals. Every major retailer will be offering a discounted PC for prices most matriculating youths can wrap their heads around, but our eyes are always peeled for the kinds of sales you can’t get anywhere else. Such is the case with this exciting Dell promotion:

The Dell Inspiron 15 laptop is currently marked down to $300 at Dell. That’s $150 its normal selling price of $450. We found some other great Dell laptop deals too, but let’s increase the spotlight on the Inspiron a bit more.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

A student laptop should be equipped with the same core peripherals you’d find on other entry-level and mid-tier PCs. In the case of the Inspiron 15, we’re working with an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U CPU with integrated Radeon Graphics. Then you need to factor in the 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, as Windows 11 Home is nothing without those bytes to back it up! On paper, these are all very good specs, all of which translates to a fast and efficient laptop.

Available in Carbon Black, the Inspiron 15 has a 15.6-inch IPS FHD screen (1920 x 1080), which is really just Dell jargon for 1080p HD at 120Hz. Delivering peak brightness levels of 250 nits, you’ll probably want to stick to using the Inspiron in indoor settings; only because it probably won’t get bright enough to reduce sunlight glare. Still, the anti-glare coating helps to cut down on pesky ambient lighting.

There’s a nice medley of ports to choose from too. Connections include USB-C, USB-A, HDMI 1.4, and 3.5mm auxiliary for your favorite pair of wired headphones (or check out some of the headphone deals we found this week). There’s even a convenient SD card slot for storing and uploading photos and videos.

If this back-to-school offer sounds too good to be true, rest assured it’s the real deal! Save $150 when you purchase the Dell Inspiron 15 through Dell while this deal lasts.

