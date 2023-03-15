Looking for a cheap desktop computer? This Dell PC is $430

If you’re looking for desktop computer deals while on a tight budget, you need to remember to balance affordability with reliability because you don’t want to take home a useless machine. The Dell Inspiron Desktop is a good example of a cheap but dependable PC, especially now that it’s on sale from Dell with a $70 discount that brings its price down to $430 from its original price of $500. There’s no information on when the offer will end, so don’t delay with your purchase because it could disappear at any moment.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron Desktop

Dell is a fixture in our list of the best desktop computers because of its high-end models, but it also rolls out trustworthy entry-level options like the Dell Inspiron Desktop. The PC is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 730, and 8GB of RAM, which will be enough to get you through simple tasks such as doing online research, making reports, and building presentations. Our guide on how much RAM do you need recommends upgrading to at least 16GB of RAM, which will be easy to do once you’ve saved up for it as that’s one of the perks of a desktop computer over a laptop.

You’ll have ample space for your software and files on the Dell Inspiron Desktop as it’s equipped with a 256GB SSD, and since it’s got Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you can start using the desktop computer as soon as you hook it up to a power supply and its peripherals. The desktop computer supports Wi-Fi 6 for faster and more stable internet speeds, and there’s a total of eigh USB ports spread out at the front and back so you’ll be able to connect all your accessories.

The Dell Inspiron Desktop may be affordable, but it’s still got what it takes to help you through your daily workload. It’s even cheaper right now from Dell at $430 instead of $500, for savings of $70 that you can put towards monitor deals or necessary add-ons. The discount may go away at any moment though, so if you want to get the Dell Inspiron Desktop for this lowered price, don’t hesitate to buy it.

