 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell is having a flash sale on laptops today, from $220

Jennifer Allen
By

Dell has a huge laptop sale going on right now which means this is the perfect time for you to snag a bargain. Whatever your budget or requirements, Dell has so many laptops on sale, you’re sure to find the one for you. To help you out in traversing this maze of laptop deals, we’ve picked out some of the very best deals you can buy right now. Have a think about your needs and budget, then read on while we take you through them all. Remember — none of these deals will stick around for as long as you’d think so be ready to commit to a good offer.

Dell Inspiron 15 — $220, was $300

Thanks to Dell being one of the best laptop brands around, you can trust it even when it comes to the cheapest of laptops. One of the best budget laptops, the Dell Inspiron 15 has all the basics. There’s an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Refreshingly for the price, you also get a 15.6-inch HD screen so there’s some extra space to see what you’re working on. With a spacious touchpad, roomy keycaps and even a lift hinge to raise the keyboard to a more comfortable typing angle, it has all the bare essentials you need to get work done on the move.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 — $550, was $800

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 in tent fold.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

If you can’t decide between a tablet or laptop, it’s worth checking out the 2-in-1 laptop deals going on such as this Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop. While it isn’t one of the best 2-in-1 laptops, it’s much cheaper than most and still offers great functionality. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage so you have plenty of room for saving all your files. Best of all is its 14-inch full HD touchscreen that can be manipulated to use in presentation mode or as a tablet, all thanks to its 360-degree hinge. It’s ideal for when you need to type or when you need to sketch out a design.

Related

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $650, was $850

The Dell G15 often features among gaming laptop deals going on for good reason. If you’re on a budget but still want to play games on the move, you get more for your money than you’d expect. With this model, there’s a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. The storage space is a little stingy as many games take up a lot of room but it’s reasonable given the price involved. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 paired up with a 15.6-inch full HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. That should mean no risk of motion blur and while the graphics card isn’t exactly fast, it should still cope with the latest games if you adjust the detail settings. With an Alienware-inspired thermal design, it’s sure to stay cool too which is extra useful.

Alienware m15 R7 — $1,200, was $1,700

A person types on an Alienware M15 at a desk.

Alienware’s most powerful 15-inch Intel-based laptop, the Alienware m15 R7 is ideal for anyone who’s been considering one of the best gaming laptops for a while. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. An Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 powers the gaming side of things with a 15.6-inch full HD screen further helping. The display has a 165Hz refresh rate along with 3ms response time so it’s ideal for dodging motion blur and input lag. The laptop also has updated cooling technology to keep things running smoothly, as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. It’s a great system for the avid gamer.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,499, was $1,899

Dell XPS 15 7590 review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Dell laptop deals wouldn’t look right without a Dell XPS 15 on sale. One of the best laptops around, this particular Dell XPS 15 has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 so it’s capable of playing games too. A 15.6-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 makes everything look great with 500 nits of brightness even meaning it looks good in bright sunlight. It’s ideal for content creators on the move with a sleek design that makes it highly portable yet powerful. Up to 13 hours of battery life means no worries when it comes to running out of charge too.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
One of Dell’s best deals today is $584 off this work-from-home laptop
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 28, 2023 4:40AM
Dell Vostro 16 5620 on marble table.

With more people moving to a work-from-home setup, there's heightened demand for reliable laptops that won't break the bank. If you need one, here's one of the best Dell laptop deals that you can shop right now -- a 45% discount on the Dell Vostro 3520, which brings its price from Dell down to just $729 from its original price of $1,313. That's $584 in savings, which you won't often see with business laptops, so don't hesitate to take advantage of the offer.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3520
Are you getting frustrated from crashes that have caused you to lose your work, and slowdowns that have made you spend too much time on what should be a quick task? You won't be suffering through these issues with the Dell Vostro 3520. With its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that's recommended for laptops by our guide on how much RAM do you need, the laptop will have no trouble keeping up with you. The Dell Vostro 3520 also comes with a 512GB SSD, which should provide more than enough space for your software and files, and Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, so you can start setting up the laptop as soon as it powers on.

Read more
Don’t miss your chance to get this HP Chromebook for $160
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 27, 2023 7:05AM
Woman sits at desk using a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.

If you've been looking for cheap Chromebook deals, you'll appreciate what HP has to offer at the moment. Normally priced at $260, you can buy an 11-inch HP Chromebook 11a for $160 saving you $100 off the regular price. Already pretty cheap, it's just dropped to the kind of price that makes it ideal for your child's first laptop or for a Chromebook that you simply need to use once in a while. Interested? Keep reading while we tell you more about it.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 11a
HP is one of the best laptop brands and that quality transfers to Chromebooks. Well-designed, the HP Chromebook 11a is basic but functional and good-looking. There's a MediaTek processor along with 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage. It's less powerful than the best Chromebooks but it still does the basics as long as you don't mind storing all your files on the cloud. After all, that's the point of Chromebooks so it's a reasonable compromise to make on a cheap system.

Read more
New deal gets you two free games when you buy a Meta Quest 2
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 27, 2023
A Meta Quest 2, adjusted to look green, is being used for gaming.

The Meta Quest 2 is enjoying a new deal right now with it possible to pay $400 for the VR headset and get two games entirely for free with it. Available at Best Buy, you get Golf+, the official VR golf game of the PGA Tour along with Space Pirate Trainer DX. A great introduction to the world of VR, let's take a look at why it's worth it, or you can simply hit the buy button to get straight to purchasing it.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 2
One of the best VR headsets around, the Meta Quest 2 continues to go from strength to strength. It's fantastic value, even more so when it bundles in additional games. A wireless headset, you get inside-out tracking in a standalone device without needing to set up base stations or be tethered to a computer. A 120Hz refresh rate looks great alongside the 1832 x 1920 resolution per eye so it's a really immersive experience.

Read more