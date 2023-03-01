Dell is having a flash sale on laptops today, from $220

Dell has a huge laptop sale going on right now which means this is the perfect time for you to snag a bargain. Whatever your budget or requirements, Dell has so many laptops on sale, you’re sure to find the one for you. To help you out in traversing this maze of laptop deals, we’ve picked out some of the very best deals you can buy right now. Have a think about your needs and budget, then read on while we take you through them all. Remember — none of these deals will stick around for as long as you’d think so be ready to commit to a good offer.

Dell Inspiron 15 — $220, was $300

Thanks to Dell being one of the best laptop brands around, you can trust it even when it comes to the cheapest of laptops. One of the best budget laptops, the Dell Inspiron 15 has all the basics. There’s an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Refreshingly for the price, you also get a 15.6-inch HD screen so there’s some extra space to see what you’re working on. With a spacious touchpad, roomy keycaps and even a lift hinge to raise the keyboard to a more comfortable typing angle, it has all the bare essentials you need to get work done on the move.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 — $550, was $800

If you can’t decide between a tablet or laptop, it’s worth checking out the 2-in-1 laptop deals going on such as this Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop. While it isn’t one of the best 2-in-1 laptops, it’s much cheaper than most and still offers great functionality. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage so you have plenty of room for saving all your files. Best of all is its 14-inch full HD touchscreen that can be manipulated to use in presentation mode or as a tablet, all thanks to its 360-degree hinge. It’s ideal for when you need to type or when you need to sketch out a design.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $650, was $850

The Dell G15 often features among gaming laptop deals going on for good reason. If you’re on a budget but still want to play games on the move, you get more for your money than you’d expect. With this model, there’s a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. The storage space is a little stingy as many games take up a lot of room but it’s reasonable given the price involved. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 paired up with a 15.6-inch full HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. That should mean no risk of motion blur and while the graphics card isn’t exactly fast, it should still cope with the latest games if you adjust the detail settings. With an Alienware-inspired thermal design, it’s sure to stay cool too which is extra useful.

Alienware m15 R7 — $1,200, was $1,700

Alienware’s most powerful 15-inch Intel-based laptop, the Alienware m15 R7 is ideal for anyone who’s been considering one of the best gaming laptops for a while. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. An Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 powers the gaming side of things with a 15.6-inch full HD screen further helping. The display has a 165Hz refresh rate along with 3ms response time so it’s ideal for dodging motion blur and input lag. The laptop also has updated cooling technology to keep things running smoothly, as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. It’s a great system for the avid gamer.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,499, was $1,899

Dell laptop deals wouldn’t look right without a Dell XPS 15 on sale. One of the best laptops around, this particular Dell XPS 15 has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 so it’s capable of playing games too. A 15.6-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 makes everything look great with 500 nits of brightness even meaning it looks good in bright sunlight. It’s ideal for content creators on the move with a sleek design that makes it highly portable yet powerful. Up to 13 hours of battery life means no worries when it comes to running out of charge too.

