This Dell business laptop deal is a great bulk buy for your office

Albert Bassili
By

If you’re looking through the Dell laptop deals for a relatively cheap general-use laptop, the Latitude 3420 is on sale at Dell right now for just $699, down from the original $1,159 retail price, which is a nice little $460 discount. This makes it an excellent bulk purchase for a company that needs good productivity laptops.’

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 3420 Laptop

The back of a Dell Latitude 3420 on a white background.

Among the nicest things about the Latitude 3420 are the 14-inch FHD display and its weight of only 3.36 pounds, which makes it a smaller laptop and easier to put in a bag or carry around by hand. That’s handy for a work environment where a person may be taking the laptop home every night. The CPU is an 11th-generation i5-1135G7, a nice midtier CPU that can easily handle the majority of productivity tasks such as slideshows, tables, and word processor apps. It can also reasonable handle transcoding for streaming or playing video for meetings and presentations, which is a nice little plus. There’s also a 720p camera in the front for those who work remotely or often have online meetings, plus a workable microphone that should be enough for most calls and conversations.

RAM comes in at 8GB, which should be enough to have at least a few apps and browser tabs open at the same time — and assuming it isn’t being abused, it should be enough for most work needs. Storage is also good at 256GB, although you can always plug in an external hard drive through one of its three USB ports and still have space left over for a mouse or even a printer. Connectivity comes in the form of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, so it’s future-proofed and will allow for a great internet connection even at a distance. Finally, there’s Windows 10, although it also comes with a Windows 11 license if you want to go that route.

All in all, the Latitude 3420 is a great business laptop that’s small, lightweight, and has some great specs that make it versatile for the workplace at a good budget. And at just $699 from Dell, it’s a good bulk purchase for a small or medium-size company. If you want something a bit more powerful and lightweight, there are some great Dell XPS deals to look at, although they’re generally more expensive, or you can look at our general laptop deals for something from another brand.

