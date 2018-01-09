Dell’s refreshed Latitude laptops get to work with 8th-gen Intel Core, 4G LTE

Dell took the wraps off its refreshed lines of Latitude 7000 and Latitude 5000 laptops and 2-in-1s at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. All models support up to an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, but you can opt for seventh-generation chips at a reduced cost. Most of the solutions listed in this post rely on integrated graphics, although two offer options for Nvidia’s discrete GeForce MX150 graphics chip.

For the 7000 Series, you’ll find clamshell models ranging from 12.5 inches to 14 inches , along with a 2-in-1 version supporting the Dell Active Stylus Pen. Likewise, the refreshed 5000 Series features clamshell models spanning from 12.5 inches to 15.6 inches, and a 2-in-1 model with a 12.3-inch screen and Active Stylus Pen support. There are plenty of configurable options for all eight devices in terms of storage type, memory amount, and security features.

Some of the prominent features you’ll discover include optional facial recognition, fingerprint scanners, 4G LTE cellular support, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Screen resolutions are either 1,366 x 768 or 1,920 x 1,080, some with touch support and others without it. There are even options for installing OPAL-based SEDs so your data stays encrypted and safe at all times.

Dell Latitude 7000 Series

Dell Latitude 7490

Key Specs CPU: Up to 8th Gen Core i7, up to 7th Gen Core i5 Graphics: UHD/HD Graphics 620 (8th/7th) Memory: Up to 32GB @ 2,400MHz Storage: Four SSD options up to 1TB Battery: 42WHr and 60WHr options Display: 14.0 inches (HD, Full HD, non-touch, touch) Weight: 3.11 pounds Thickness: 0.70 inches Ports: USB-A, USB-C, Ethernet, Micro SD, HDMI Connectivity: Wireless AC, Bluetooth, optional 4G LTE Release date: January 9, 2018 Price: Starts at $1,049

Dell gets the CES party started with its latest 14-inch Latitude laptop. It’s powered by up to an eighth-generation Core i7 processor, or up to an older seventh-generation Core i5 chip. Those processor differences will determine the speed of the laptop’s memory — up to 32GB at 2,133MHz on seventh-generation configurations and up to 32GB at 2,400MHz on eighth-generation systems. The integrated graphics also depend on the selected processor.

Customers can configure the Latitude 7490 with four different storage options: up to 128GB on a PCI Express-based SSD (M.2 2230), up to 512GB on a SATA-based SSD (M.2 2280), up to 1TB on a standard PCI Express-based SSD, and up to 512GB on a PCI Express-based OPAL SED. To protect this laptop, Dell provides three security options: a SmartCard reader, a fingerprint scanner, and/or an infrared cameras.

Finally, this laptop provides a handful of connections including USB-A, USB-C (with optional Thunderbolt 3 support), wired networking, a Micro SD card slot, and so on. Customers can configure the display with a 1,366 x 768 (non-touch) or 1,920 x 1,080 (touch, non-touch) resolution. Overall, the device measures a mere 0.70 inches thick, and has a starting weight of 3.11 pounds.

Dell Latitude 7390

Key Specs CPU: Up to 8th Gen Core i7, up to 7th Gen Core i5 Graphics: UHD/HD Graphics 620 (8th/7th) Memory: Up to 16GB @ 2,400MHz Storage: Four SSD options up to 1TB Battery: 42WHr and 60WHr options Display: 13.3 inches (Full HD non-touch, touch) Weight: 2.59 pounds Thickness: 0.65 inches Ports: USB-A, USB-C, Ethernet, Micro SD, HDMI Release date: January 9, 2018 Price: Starts at $1,149

This is a smaller version of the 7390, with most of the same features. Differences include 50 percent less memory (16GB), one less USB-A port, and a smaller chassis. According to Dell, this model uses the same chassis as the 12.5-inch model (7290), and measures 12.0 x 8.19 x 0.65 inches. This version is slightly lighter then the other two 7000 Series laptops in Dell’s refresh, weighing in at 2.59 pounds, versus 3.11 pounds for the 7490 and the 2.63 pounds for the 7290.

All three 7000 Series models include Wireless AC and Bluetooth 4.1 or 4.2 connectivity, depending on selected wireless component. You can also configure all three with 4G LTE connectivity, but there are only three M.2 expansion slots across the board, two of which are used by the primary storage and Wireless AC/Bluetooth component. That third slot could be used for a 4G LTE module if it’s not used by a secondary storage device (if allowed).

For this model, the screen provides a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution with or without touch support. It’s complemented by an HD camera (available in all three), or an optional infrared camera supporting facial recognition. Powering this laptop, as well as its two siblings, are three battery options: a 42WHr prismatic battery, 60WHr polymer version, or a 60WHr long-life battery.

Dell Latitude 7390 2-in-1

Key Specs CPU: Up to 8th Gen Core i7, up to 7th Gen Core i5 Graphics: UHD/HD Graphics 620 (8th/7th) Memory: Up to 16GB @ 2,133MHz Storage: Four SSD options up to 1TB Battery: 45WHr and 60WHr options Display: 13.3 inches (Full HD, touch) Weight: 2.97 pounds Thickness: 0.73 inches Ports: USB-A, USB-C, Micro SD, HDMI Connectivity: Wireless AC, Bluetooth, optional 4G LTE Release date: January 9, 2018 Price: Starts at $1,149

This is a 2-in-1 version of the Latitude 7390 sporting a 360-hinge that supports laptop, stand, tent, and tablet modes. It’s mostly unchanged from the clamshell versio,n save for the storage options, size, weight, port complement, and memory configuration. That last feature is the biggest change: 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR3 memory clocked at 1,866MHz for seventh-generation Intel CPU setups, or 16GB of LPDDR3 memory clocked at 2,133MHz for eighth-generation chips.

This 2-in-1 has a locked resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 with touch support, and supports Dell’s Active Stylus Pen. There’s no discrete graphics chip, so the 2-in-1 relies on Intel’s HD or UHD Graphics 620 component integrated into its seventh- and eighth-generation processors. The screen is complemented with a 720p camera, although Dell provides an optional infrared camera for facial recognition. A fingerprint scanner and/or SmartCard reader are also optional security features.

On the battery front, customers can configure the 2-in-1 with a 45WHr, 60WHr, or 60WHr long-life battery. You can even configure the USB-C port with Thunderbolt 3, and throw in NFC connectivity with Control Vault 2 and FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification. Overall, the device measures a mere 0.73 inches thick in a closed position, and has a starting weight of 2.97 pounds.

Dell Latitude 7290

Key Specs

CPU : Up to 8th Gen Core i7, up to 7th Gen Core i5

: Up to 8th Gen Core i7, up to 7th Gen Core i5 Graphics : UHD/HD Graphics 620 (8th/7th)

: UHD/HD Graphics 620 (8th/7th) Memory : Up to 16GB @ 2,400MHz

: Up to 16GB @ 2,400MHz Storage : Four SSD options up to 1TB

: Four SSD options up to 1TB Battery : 42WHr and 60WHr options

: 42WHr and 60WHr options Display : 12.5 inches (HD non-touch)

: 12.5 inches (HD non-touch) Weight : 2.63 pounds

: 2.63 pounds Thickness : 0.65 inches

: 0.65 inches Ports : USB-A, USB-C, Ethernet, Micro SD, HDMI

: USB-A, USB-C, Ethernet, Micro SD, HDMI Connectivity : Wireless AC, Bluetooth, optional 4G LTE

: Wireless AC, Bluetooth, optional 4G LTE Release date: January 9, 2018

January 9, 2018 Price: Starts at $1,049

Last on the 7000 Series refresh list is the 12.5-inch Latitude 7290. It’s very similar to the 7390 model, using the same chassis despite its smaller non-touch screen. The only real difference between this model and the larger 13.3-inch version is the weight, with the 7290 sporting a starting weight of 2.63 pounds and the larger 7390 with a starting weight of 2.59 pounds.

Port-wise, it includes a gigabit Ethernet port, one headphone/microphone combo jack, one Micro SD card reader, and two USB-A 3.1 Gen1 ports pushing data at up to 5Gbps. You’ll also find one HDMI 1.4 port, and one USB-C port that you can configure to support Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. The optional connection supports speeds of up to 40Gbps, and video output spanning DisplayPort and HDMI.

Finally, customers can configure all three models with Windows 10 Home (64-bit), Windows 10 Pro (64-bit), or Linux-based Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (64-bit).