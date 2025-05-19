Dell sale: Up to $400 off monitors, desktop PCs, laptops, and more

Dell is always an excellent source of monitor deals, desktop computer deals, and laptop deals, especially if you’re able to take advantage of the savings from Dell sales — just like the one that’s happening right now. Feel free to take a look at everything that’s available through the link below, but you can also check out our favorite offers that we’ve rounded up. Either way, we highly recommend hurrying with your purchase — these limited-time deals will only last until May 25, but there’s a chance that stocks for the more popular devices will sell out long before then.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC — $2,450 $2,850 14% off

The Alienware Aurora R16 ranks first in our list of the best gaming PCs, so it’s a must-buy, especially now that you can get this configuration with the Intel Core Ultra 9 285 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM with a $400 discount, or 14% off. The gaming desktop also comes with Windows 11 Home in its 1TB SSD, and a liquid-cooling system to prevent overheating.

Dell S2425H monitor — $110 $135 19% off

When you just need a simple screen instead of one of the best monitors in the market, you can’t go wrong with the Dell S2425H. You’ll get Full HD resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate on its 24-inch screen for sharp details and smooth animations, and it has integrated speakers so you don’t need to connect any accessories for sound. You can buy the monitor with a 19% discount, which further reduces its affordable price by $25.

Dell Slim Desktop — $650 $750 13% off

For those who don’t have a lot of space on their desks, the Dell Slim Desktop is an excellent choice that doesn’t sacrifice performance. It’s equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 5 225 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, a 512GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM, which is excellent for Windows 11 Home systems like this one, according to our guide on how much RAM you need. It’s on sale at 13% off, which translates to savings of $100.

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop — $950 $1,350 30% off

The Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop provides versatility, as it can switch between laptop mode and tablet mode by folding its 16-inch touchscreen with 2.5K resolution all the way back. The 2-in-1 laptop is also a reliable companion for your daily workload with its Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, Intel Arc Graphics and 16GB of RAM. The device also has Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD, and it’s 30% off for huge savings of $400.

Dell Inspiron 27 All-in-One PC — $1,000 $1,350 26% off

Eliminate most of the cables used with a traditional desktop computer by going for the Dell Inspiron 27 All-in-One PC, which is available with a 26% discount, or $350 off. Inside the 27-inch Full HD touchscreen are the Intel Core 7 150U processor, Nvidia GeForce MX570A graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, with Windows 11 Pro pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD. If you use a wireless mouse and wireless keyboard, then the only cable you’ll need is the PC’s power cord.