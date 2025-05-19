 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell sale: Up to $400 off monitors, desktop PCs, laptops, and more

By
On Sale Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a coffee table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Dell is always an excellent source of monitor deals, desktop computer deals, and laptop deals, especially if you’re able to take advantage of the savings from Dell sales — just like the one that’s happening right now. Feel free to take a look at everything that’s available through the link below, but you can also check out our favorite offers that we’ve rounded up. Either way, we highly recommend hurrying with your purchase — these limited-time deals will only last until May 25, but there’s a chance that stocks for the more popular devices will sell out long before then.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC — $2,450 $2,850 14% off

Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a coffee table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The Alienware Aurora R16 ranks first in our list of the best gaming PCs, so it’s a must-buy, especially now that you can get this configuration with the Intel Core Ultra 9 285 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM with a $400 discount, or 14% off. The gaming desktop also comes with Windows 11 Home in its 1TB SSD, and a liquid-cooling system to prevent overheating.

Dell S2425H monitor — $110 $135 19% off

The Dell S2425H monitor on a white background.
Dell

When you just need a simple screen instead of one of the best monitors in the market, you can’t go wrong with the Dell S2425H. You’ll get Full HD resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate on its 24-inch screen for sharp details and smooth animations, and it has integrated speakers so you don’t need to connect any accessories for sound. You can buy the monitor with a 19% discount, which further reduces its affordable price by $25.

Dell Slim Desktop — $650 $750 13% off

The Dell Slim Desktop computer on a white background.
Dell

For those who don’t have a lot of space on their desks, the Dell Slim Desktop is an excellent choice that doesn’t sacrifice performance. It’s equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 5 225 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, a 512GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM, which is excellent for Windows 11 Home systems like this one, according to our guide on how much RAM you need. It’s on sale at 13% off, which translates to savings of $100.

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop — $950 $1,350 30% off

The Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop in tent mode.
Dell

The Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop provides versatility, as it can switch between laptop mode and tablet mode by folding its 16-inch touchscreen with 2.5K resolution all the way back. The 2-in-1 laptop is also a reliable companion for your daily workload with its Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, Intel Arc Graphics and 16GB of RAM. The device also has Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD, and it’s 30% off for huge savings of $400.

Dell Inspiron 27 All-in-One PC — $1,000 $1,350 26% off

The Dell Inspiron 27 All-in-One desktop computer.
Dell

Eliminate most of the cables used with a traditional desktop computer by going for the Dell Inspiron 27 All-in-One PC, which is available with a 26% discount, or $350 off. Inside the 27-inch Full HD touchscreen are the Intel Core 7 150U processor, Nvidia GeForce MX570A graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, with Windows 11 Pro pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD. If you use a wireless mouse and wireless keyboard, then the only cable you’ll need is the PC’s power cord.

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…

Editors’ Recommendations

Best tech for new grads: From dorm to office
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones seen in silver.

Graduation season is just around the corner, which means it's about time that you start thinking about the gifts you're going to get for new graduates. Some students will head into college and move into dorms, while some students are leaving that chapter behind and will instead find their way into an office. With those in mind, we've rounded up this list of offers featuring discounts for some of the best tech for new grads.

Anker 332 USB-C Hub -- $25 $35 29% off

Read more
The Alienware Aurora gaming PC with RTX 5070 is on sale
Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a coffee table.

The Alienware Aurora R16, one of the most powerful gaming PCs you can buy today, is currently on sale from Dell. This configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card is available with a $250 discount, which brings its price down from $2,650 to $2,400. It's still expensive, but that's understandable considering the capabilities of this machine. Consider the savings a bonus if you're interested in buying the gaming desktop anyway, but you're going to have to hurry with your purchase as it may be back to its regular price sooner than you expect.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC

Read more
Get the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus laptop with 16GB of RAM for only $600
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus front angled view showing display and keyboard.

Dell is an excellent source of laptop deals for both premium machines and budget-friendly devices. If you're leaning toward the latter for your next purchase, you should consider the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus. From an original price of $1,000, it will be yours for a more affordable $600 if you purchase it right now. The stocks that are part of this clearance sale may run out at any moment, so if you want to take advantage of the $400 discount, you're going to have to push through with your transaction for this laptop immediately.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus laptop

Read more