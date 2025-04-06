 Skip to main content
Need a powerful rendering PC? Get this Dell Precision Workstation while it’s on sale

You’ll need to spend a significant amount of cash if you want a desktop PC that can handle heavy workloads, but fortunately, there are desktop computer deals that will let you pocket some savings along the way. You should consider going for the Dell Precision 3680 Tower Workstation, which is on sale for $1,519 instead of $1,649. The $130 discount may not look like much, but you can consider it as a bonus for this powerful PC. Hurry with your purchase to make sure you don’t miss out!

Why you should buy the Dell Precision 3680 Tower Workstation

The Dell Precision 3660 Tower Workstation is our top choice among the best desktop PCs for 3D rendering, but its successor, the Dell Precision 3680 Tower Workstation, is ready to take that throne with upgraded specifications. The desktop computer is powered by the 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the AMD Radeon Pro W6400 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which will allow it to keep up with demanding activities even when you’re multitasking between them.

With Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, you’ll have access to the operating system’s advanced features on the Dell Precision 3680 Tower Workstation. It also features a 512GB SSD, which will give you ample storage space for the apps that you regularly use and the files that you need within reach. Every purchase of the desktop PC even comes with a wired keyboard and optical mouse, so you’ve got everything you need for your computer setup if you already have a monitor.

The Dell Precision 3680 Tower Workstation already offers amazing value at its original price of $1,649, so any discount is a welcome sight, even if it’s “just” $130. The desktop PC is down to $1,519 from Dell, but if you want to buy it at this price, we highly recommend hurrying in completing your transaction because the bargain may end at any moment. If you want a good look at the projects that you’re working on with the Dell Precision 3680 Tower Workstation, you should also think about upgrading with these monitor deals.

