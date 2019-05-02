Digital Trends
Dell's small business deals drop up to 45 percent off XPS and Vostro desktops

Chuong Nguyen
Dell XPS Tower 2017
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

It’s Small Business Month at Dell, which means that you can score some significant savings if you’re shopping for desktops and workstations for your office. Small business owners can save up to 45% off of a desktop now through Dell’s PC promotions, and as part of the Small Business Month, Precision workstations, Vostro destkops, OptiPlex small form factor systems, and even Dell’s prosumer XPS towers are discounted. Depending on the system you choose, discounts will range from 15% to a high of 45%, which can save you a bit of money if you’re shopping for multiple desktops for your office.

If you’re looking for the biggest savings, Dell’s Small Vostro and Vostro desktops are both on sale at 45% off their retail price. The $998 Vostro Small Desktop is now available for $548, while the $1,070 Vostro Desktop is now priced at $588. Both systems ship with an 8th-Generation Intel Core i5-8400 processor and comes with Windows 10 Professional out of the box. If you need discrete graphics as part of your workflow, the Dell Vostro with an Nvidia GeFroce GTX 1050 Ti GPU alongside an updated Intel Core i7-8700 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM along with a 128GB M.2 SSD and 1 TB HDD for storage retails for 35% off. That desktop is now $1,099, discounted from $1,570 with Dell’s “SAVE35” code at checkout.

For businesses where desk space is at a premium, a small form factor OptiPlex system may be a better fit. The OptiPlex Micro 360 is among the most compact systems on the market today, with options to mount it on a vertical stand, behind an OptiPlex display, or on a VESA mount with adapters. Now priced at $569, down from $955, the OptiPlex Micro is 40% off and comes with a six-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5-8500T processor, 8GB RAM, and a 2.5-inch 500GB HDD.

XPS Towers on sale, too

And if your office has more stylish aesthetics, various XPS desktops are also on sale. Savings on the XPS will be the lowest, at just 15% off the retail price. Prices range from $629 to $1,599 for the XPS Tower Special Edition after discounts. You’ll need to use the “SAVE15” discount code to take advantage of this promotion. All the discounted XPS towers ship with 8th-Generation Intel processors, and Dell likely is moving inventory after refreshing the systems late last year with 9th-Gen chips.

The entry-level $629 XPS Tower will get you a quad-core Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. The midrange $899 XPS Tower comes with a six-core Intel Core i5-8400 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. Upgrading to the pricier $1,599 Special Edition tower will bump up the internals, giving you a better Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a dual-drive configuration with a 256GB M.2 SSD alongside a 2TB hard drive.

Creatives at the office will want to look at Dell’s Precision workstation offerings, many of which come with AMD’s Radeon Pro WX-series discrete graphics and top out with Intel Xeon processors for more powerful performance. The high-end Precision 7920 Tower, for example, is 35% off at its new $2,049 price. The system comes with an Intel Xeon Bronze 3104 processor, 16GB RAM, Radeon Pro WX2100 graphics, and a 2.5GB HDD. For better performance, you can upgrade to Nvidia’s Quadro RTX graphics, dual processor configurations, and more RAM and solid-state storage.

