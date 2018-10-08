Digital Trends
Computing

Dell’s XPS Tower, Alienware Aurora desktops get Intel 8-core 9th-gen processor

Arif Bacchus
By
dell xps alienware 9th gen intel procesors 01

Dell took the wraps off its refreshed XPS Tower Special Edition and Alienware Aurora desktops today, October 8. The devices are packed with the much-anticipated 9th-generation K-Series processors, marking the first time that 8-core CPU configurations will be available on either desktop, with Core i5, i7, and i9 options.

With the Alienware Aurora Desktop, consumers will be able to combine the power of the 9th-generation K-Series with liquid cooling and a multipurpose-built thermally advantaged chassis. Dell promises that this makes for the “ultimate gaming experience whether it be in 4K, VR, or in the latest esports titles.” The updated model will be available globally on October 30, starting at $900, direct from Alienware.com and in retail stores.

As for the XPS Tower Special Edition, that model is aimed at consumers looking for a “subtle yet sophisticated performance-based PC,” according to Dell. This gaming desktop packs fully accessible expandability options, and will be available in the U.S. and China on October 29 with pricing starting at $1,100.

dell xps alienware 9th gen intel procesors 02
The Dell Alienware desktop

Dell also is announcing a new and updated Alienware Command Center. The software first launched with the Alienware Area-51 and gives complete control over system lighting, Alienware’s keyboards, mice, and headphone, and access to the Alienware Aurora’s advanced overclocking tools. This is meant to tie in with Intel’s new Solder Thermal Interface Material, which adds in a new simple interface for quick fixes or peeking into processor information like clocks and voltages.

Prior to today, the Alienware Aurora and XPS Tower were running 8th-Gen 6-Core Intel CPUs and the upgrade in chipset marks a significant boost in power for consumers who are looking to move beyond stock experiences.

“The Intel 9th-gen is supercharged for creating faster video editing and easy sharing using today’s top tools. Intel Quick Sync Video provides hardware acceleration for the latest video codecs, and Intel Optane memory intuitively learns what applications you use most and loads your most-used apps and tools faster,” explained Dell.

The upgrade to the 9th-generation K-Series processors marks a full 12-month gap between processor generations for Dell, and arrives just in time for the holidays. You can expect other laptop makers to come on board with the new chips soon, too, making for an exciting shopping season.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best laptops
Up Next

Save up to $1,000 with the best smartphone deals for October 2018
intel announces core i9 9900k img 20181008 111622
Computing

Ready to upgrade? Intel announces the Core i9-9900K processor

Intel officially announced the Intel Core i9 9900K processor. This is Intel's first processor with a 5GHz Turbo Boost and the firm's first mainstream 8 core 16 thread processor, complete with a Solder TIM. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best laptops xps 13
Computing

What's the best laptop? We've reviewed a lot of them, and this is our answer

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Microsoft Surface Studio
Computing

A modular Surface Studio could make for easy upgrades in the future

In the future, you may be able to easily upgrade your Surface Studio without having to buy an entirely new desktop. Microsoft hints that it's exploring a modular design that would allow users to upgrade the internal components.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Opera Touch
Mobile

Opera Touch makes it easier to browse on the iPhone XS Max with one hand

Opera launched a new mobile browser, Opera Touch, which aims to make it easier to browse the web with one hand when you're on the go. The company also launched an updated version of the desktop browser.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Asus-MG279Q
Computing

Are high refresh-rate monitors worth the price?

Do you need a 120Hz or 240Hz monitor? It's a question gamers and general PC practitioners should ask themselves when making their next upgrade. It can be expensive, but to some, it's a must have feature.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
everything you need to know about the pixel slate 2
Computing

The Pixel Slate: Everything you need to know

Google's Slate tablet is expected to debut on October 9. Here's everything you need to know about the Pixel Slate, including important specs, expected display, and key features. See if you may prefer Google's tablet over a Chromebook!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
awesome tech you cant buy yet irl glasses feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Screen-blocking specs, cybershoes, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
macbook pro 15 walkthrough 2018
Computing

iFixit meddles with a Mac, tests Apple’s block on third-party repairs

Apple is using new proprietary diagnostics software when repairing 2018 iMac Pro and MacBook Pro models. This locks out these products from repairs at third-party stores and forces owners with these models to get repairs at Apple.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
oculus santa cruz hands on version 1538022694 quest 5
Gaming

Still confused about how the Oculus Quest works? Here's the scoop

Oculus' Quest looks to offer PC-quality VR without the need for a PC. From revamped Oculus Touch controls to its sleek design, here's everything we know about the next-gen headset.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Apple Logo
Computing

Amazon, Apple and government agencies deny Bloomberg’s hacking story

Apple and Amazon have both issued statements denying Bloomberg's accusations that they were victims of a hack by Chinese operatives. Representatives from the U.S. and U.K. intelligence agencies issued statements supporting Apple and Amazon.
Posted By Eric Brackett
best website build websites free version 1384668742 shutterstock 122664079
Computing

You need a website, and these tools will help you make it

We compiled a list of the best website builders, both paid and free. If you don't want to pay for someone to make your website and want to do it yourself, this roundup should point you in the direction you want to go.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Computing

Microsoft Surface Studio 2: Everything you need to know

Microsoft's Surface Studio 2 comes with a new CPU, new graphics card, and a brighter display -- but is all of that worth the higher cost? Here's everything you need to know about the Surface Studio 2.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
windows 10 october update
Computing

Did the Windows October 2018 update delete your files? Microsoft can help

Users should stay away from Microsoft's October 2018 Update for Windows 10 until a fix can be delivered. Early adopters have reported issues ranging from data loss, increased CPU usage, and reduced battery life.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best macbook cases
Computing

Protect your expensive new laptop with the best Macbook cases

If you recently picked up a new MacBook, you’ll want something to protect its gorgeous exterior. Here, we've gathered the best MacBook cases and covers, whether you're looking for style or protection.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma