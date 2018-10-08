Share

Dell took the wraps off its refreshed XPS Tower Special Edition and Alienware Aurora desktops today, October 8. The devices are packed with the much-anticipated 9th-generation K-Series processors, marking the first time that 8-core CPU configurations will be available on either desktop, with Core i5, i7, and i9 options.

With the Alienware Aurora Desktop, consumers will be able to combine the power of the 9th-generation K-Series with liquid cooling and a multipurpose-built thermally advantaged chassis. Dell promises that this makes for the “ultimate gaming experience whether it be in 4K, VR, or in the latest esports titles.” The updated model will be available globally on October 30, starting at $900, direct from Alienware.com and in retail stores.

As for the XPS Tower Special Edition, that model is aimed at consumers looking for a “subtle yet sophisticated performance-based PC,” according to Dell. This gaming desktop packs fully accessible expandability options, and will be available in the U.S. and China on October 29 with pricing starting at $1,100.

Dell also is announcing a new and updated Alienware Command Center. The software first launched with the Alienware Area-51 and gives complete control over system lighting, Alienware’s keyboards, mice, and headphone, and access to the Alienware Aurora’s advanced overclocking tools. This is meant to tie in with Intel’s new Solder Thermal Interface Material, which adds in a new simple interface for quick fixes or peeking into processor information like clocks and voltages.

Prior to today, the Alienware Aurora and XPS Tower were running 8th-Gen 6-Core Intel CPUs and the upgrade in chipset marks a significant boost in power for consumers who are looking to move beyond stock experiences.

“The Intel 9th-gen is supercharged for creating faster video editing and easy sharing using today’s top tools. Intel Quick Sync Video provides hardware acceleration for the latest video codecs, and Intel Optane memory intuitively learns what applications you use most and loads your most-used apps and tools faster,” explained Dell.

The upgrade to the 9th-generation K-Series processors marks a full 12-month gap between processor generations for Dell, and arrives just in time for the holidays. You can expect other laptop makers to come on board with the new chips soon, too, making for an exciting shopping season.