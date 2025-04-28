 Skip to main content
Need a reliable PC? Get the Dell Tower Plus Desktop while it’s $400 off

Whether you’re a professional who’s working from home or a student who’s dealing with demanding schoolwork, a reliable desktop PC is a necessity. If you need an upgrade, you may want to consider this offer for the Dell Tower Plus Desktop. From its original price of $1,350, it’s down to only $950 following a $400 discount from Dell itself, which is an excellent source of desktop computer deals. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as you may miss out on the savings if you don’t act fast.

Why you should buy the Dell Tower Plus Desktop

For a desktop computer that you can depend on for your daily tasks, you can’t go wrong with the Dell Tower Plus Desktop. The Intel Core Ultra 7 265 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card combines with 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the right amount for most people. With these specifications, you won’t run into slowdowns and crashes while you’re doing online research, creating reports, or building presentations — even when you’re multitasking between all of them.

The Dell Tower Plus Desktop ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so you can start using it right after you hook it up to the necessary peripherals, and it comes with a 1TB SSD for ample storage space for software and your projects. The desktop PC also features a 120mm fan design that makes airflow smoother for improved but more silent cooling performance.

The Dell Tower Plus Desktop will surely boost your productivity, and it’s on sale right now from Dell for a tempting price of $950 instead of its sticker price of $1,350. With the $400 in savings, you’ll be able to pair the desktop PC with a solid screen from the ongoing monitor deals. The price of the Dell Tower Plus Desktop may go back to normal at any moment though, so you shouldn’t hesitate with your purchase. However, if you think you prefer a machine that’s portable, you should check out the laptop deals that we’ve rounded up.

