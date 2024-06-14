This Dell XPS 13 laptop is down to its clearance price

We’re always on the lookout for laptop deals, and we just found one that we think most folks are going to dig! For a limited time, Dell has marked down the Dell XPS 13 Laptop to $700. Officially on clearance, you can now save $300 on this awesome Windows PC while supplies last.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop

We see numerous Dell laptop deals in our daily promo combing, but this one stopped us in our tracks. The XPS 13 is meant to go toe to toe with one of the fiercest laptop foes in the biz — the MacBook Pro. And guess what? This PC does a solid job of giving Apple’s tried and true fan-favorite a run for its money.

Powered by an Intel Core i7-1250U CPU options include an Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU and 8GB of RAM, Windows 11 runs at blistering-fast speeds. You’ll have no issue running multiple programs at the same time, or having a bunch of tabs open while using Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. For all your file and media stockpiling, the XPS 13 gives you up to 512GB of integrated SSD storage. That’s plenty of bytes for most of us (those that need more should check out some of our SSD deals).

The XPS 13 has a nice screen too! The 13.4-inch InfinityEdge LCD delivers up to 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and tops out at 60Hz for refresh rate. Equipped with the Intel Iris Xe GPU, the XPS 13 brings impressive visuals to the table, and even includes an anti-glare coating on the display. This makes it much easier to use the laptop on sunny days, or in rooms with a ton of ambient lighting.

Input wise, the XPS 13 includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports that can be used for DisplayPort and USB-C connections. The laptop also comes with a USB-C to USB-A adapter, and a USB-C to 3.5mm audio adapter for plugging in wired headphones.

Now that the Dell XPS 13 is on clearance, it’s only a matter of time before you won’t be able to buy this awesome PC. Act now, and save $300 on this portable Dell workhorse. And while you’re at it, take a gander at some of the gaming laptop deals we’ve been finding.

