One of the best Black Friday laptop deals comes courtesy of Dell which makes perfect sense. After all, the company often has some of the best laptop sales around so it makes sense it’d go all-out for Black Friday deals too. Right now, you can buy a Dell XPS 13 for $599 thereby saving $200 off the regular price of $799. It’s a great laptop for many different daily tasks and we’re here to tell you more about it before you tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

One of the best laptops around for many people, the Dell XPS 13 is well-designed and very attractive. This particular model has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It also has an attractive 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, anti-glare properties, and 500 nits of brightness. Thanks to the latter two features, you can confidently use the Dell XPS 13 out and about even where there’s bright sunlight. It’s confidently one of the best 13-inch laptops around.

It’s Dell’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS while still packing fantastic battery life of up to 12 hours. Just what you would expect from one of the best laptop brands. Other useful features include ExpressCharge so you can get up to 80% battery life in less than an hour. There are also bigger internal speakers than previous models while a dual sensor camera separates infrared from RGB so you get better picture quality even in low light.

The Dell XPS 13 is that all-rounder laptop that most of us need. While it won’t be up to scratch for gaming, it can handle all the other things you might need to do throughout the day, all while looking good. The little touches like its lightweight design and backlit keyboard all mean this is a laptop you’ll want to be seen with in a coffee shop or on your daily commute.

Right now, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 for $599 so you save $200 on the regular price of $799. It’s available direct from Dell as part of its Black Friday sale. Check it out now if you’re looking for a new laptop and want something that’s great value.

