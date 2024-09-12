Today’s Dell XPS 13 deals cuts $400 off the price tag

 Skip to main content
Get one of the most popular laptops around for less courtesy of one of the laptop deals at Dell. Right now, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 for $1,299 instead of $1,699, meaning you’re saving $400 off the regular price. A surefire winner of a laptop, the Dell XPS 13 suits pretty much everything imaginable outside of gaming thanks to a sleek design and powerful hardware. It’s perfect for students, commuters, and anyone working from home with limited space. Here’s all you need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

We’ve reviewed a slightly different version of the Dell XPS 13, and on paper this one is more appealing. It has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor along with a massive 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. That immediately puts you right on track with being able to work quickly and perform plenty of multitasking.

Another core highlight is the Dell XPS 13’s screen. It has a 13.4-inch 3K OLED display with 2880 x 1800 resolution. It’s also a touchscreen, and it can reach 400 nits of brightness. Its OLED panel means that it has self-lit pixels, so it’s perfect for watching shows as you can enjoy deep blacks and vibrant colors all in the same scene. The screen alone is going to mean this will be one of the best laptops for some people. It even has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.

The Dell XPS 13 doesn’t just stop there either; it has plenty of quality of life additions as well. That includes a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader to save you from needing to enter passwords manually. The Dell XPS 13 is also the thinnest and lightest XPS yet starting at just 2.6 pounds, so it’s incredibly portable. Adding to the flexibility is the 18 hours of battery life when watching shows on the Netflix app.

As one of the best laptop brands, Dell knows quality, and the Dell XPS 13 is very popular for that exact reason. This particular model normally costs $1,699, but right now it’s down to $1,299 for a limited time, so you save $400. It’s a great deal for a really useful laptop. Take a look for yourself by tapping the button below.

