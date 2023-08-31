When it comes to laptop deals, Dell is always the forerunner and the place to check out first. The company has excelled itself with a great deal on the Dell XPS 13 right now. This ever stylish and practical laptop is usually priced at $799 but for a limited time only, you can buy it for just $599 thereby saving $200 off the regular price. If you’re keen to learn more about what spec you get for the price, keep reading while we take you through everything.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 has the kind of style that means we can ably describe it as a “true answer to the MacBook Air”. It’s ideal for business users who want to travel light as well as students looking for a cool laptop to take to class. With this particular model, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s not much storage but it’s fine for saving all your vital documents and then maybe dipping into cloud-based storage for certain needs.

One of the highlights of the Dell XPS 13 is its display. It has a 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, anti-glare properties, and 500 nits of brightness. Adding to the good looks is a backlit keyboard while you can also benefit from a 720p webcam that works well with its dual-array microphones. Other useful additions include two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Designed for portability, the Dell XPS 13 is its thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS yet as you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands. It has a long battery life too of up to 12 hours, while there’s ExpressCharge support so you can get up to 80% of power back in less than an hour. It’s all designed to be suitable for pretty much anyone who wants a reliable laptop. It’s all the kind of stuff that is on par with the best laptops.

The Dell XPS 13 is normally priced at $799 but you can buy it today from Dell for $599. The $200 saving won’t stick around forever with the item ready to ship. We’re guessing with it so readily available that Dell has a specific allocation in mind meaning once it’s gone, it’s gone. If you don’t want to miss out, hit the buy button now rather than waiting.

