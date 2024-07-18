 Skip to main content
The Dell XPS 13 is still $250 off post-Prime Day

Dell XPS 13 2024 front view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

If your plan to buy a new laptop from Prime Day deals didn’t pan out, you’ve still got a chance to get the Dell XPS 13 with a $250 discount from Dell. From its original price of $1,399, it’s down to $1,149, but there’s no telling for how much longer. The offer may disappear at any moment, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another crack at it, so if you think this is the perfect laptop for you, you should take advantage of the savings while the bargain is still online.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop

The new Dell XPS 13 following the Dell XPS reset is an ultramodern laptop featuring a striking design, with the 13.4-inch Full HD+ screen surrounded by virtually no bezels, a keyboard with extra large keycaps that are snappy and precise, and a hidden haptic touchpad. The laptop’s build quality is excellent as well, so you don’t have to worry about causing damage to the device as you bring it with you on your daily commute to the office or school.

There’s so much more to the Dell XPS 13 than its style though. Its performance won’t disappoint either. It’s powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and Intel Arc Graphics. It has 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is on the level of top-tier machines. The Dell XPS 13 also offers ample storage for your projects and files on its 512GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you can already start using the laptop right after unboxing it and turning it on for the first time.

There are all kinds of laptop deals that are still available post-Prime Day, but here’s what we think could be the best of them all — the new Dell XPS 13 at $250 off, so you’ll only have to pay $1,149 for this powerful and dependable laptop instead of $1,399. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires, but we think you should hurry with your purchase as that may happen very soon. Add the Dell XPS 13 to your cart and complete the checkout process immediately to make sure that you get the laptop for cheaper than usual.

