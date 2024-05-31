 Skip to main content
This is your chance to grab the Dell XPS 13 at a $300 discount

By
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.
Digital Trends

With the launch of the new Dell XPS 13, the previous-generation model of the laptop is available with a $300 discount from the laptop deals of Dell, bringing its price down to $799 from $1,099. The device is still a worthwhile purchase today, especially with the savings, but since its price has been reduced as part of a clearance sale, we’re not sure how much longer it will remain available. This may be your last chance to get the laptop, so before stocks run out, hurry up and send in your order.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop

The Dell XPS reset brings a new Dell XPS 13 that incorporates the design elements of the Dell XPS 13 Plus, but amid all the changes, the 2022 release of the Dell XPS 13 is still a decent device by today’s standards. It’s in our roundup of the best laptops as the best budget laptop because with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 16GB of RAM, it’s going to be more than enough to handle tasks such as researching online, typing documents, and building presentations.

The Dell XPS 13 features a very compact design, with barely visible bezels surrounding its 13.4-inch Full HD+ screen allowing for an amazing screen-to-body ratio. The laptop also features a keyboard that’s very comfortable to use, and a battery that can last up to 12 hours on a single charge. The Dell XPS 13 runs on Windows 11 Home, which comes pre-installed in its 512GB SSD that will provide ample space for the documents and apps that you would need for your usual workload.

The previous-generation Dell XPS 13 is available in an ongoing clearance sale from Dell at $300 off, slashing its sticker price of $1,099 to just $799. There’s always high demand for Dell XPS deals, so we don’t think stocks of this laptop will last, even if it’s an older model. If you’re already looking forward to using the Dell XPS 13 for your daily activities, get it for much cheaper than usual by taking advantage of this offer as soon as you can. If you hesitate, you may miss out on the savings.

